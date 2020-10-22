Paris Hilton Signs With UTA

Paris Hilton, the actress, influencer and entrepreneur, has signed with UTA to represent her in all areas of her career and business empire, it was announced Thursday.

Hilton most recently release the YouTube Originals documentary “This Is Paris,” which debuted in September and has already seen over 17 million views. And as someone who helped to define the influencer landscape in the mid-2000s, she’s seen a significant uptick of mentions and views in the last year, generating 257.8 million views on videos that have mentioned her on social media, a rise of 63.4% compared to last year.

UTA will work to further Hilton’s brand and empire and bring her voice back into television, digital, licensing and beyond.

“I have always admired Paris’ keen sense for the intersection between culture and commerce. And after my daughters insisted that I watch her documentary, I found a greater appreciation for her as a person and the power in her story. This next chapter of her career has new layers of authenticity, ones that will allow audiences to connect in new and meaningful ways,” UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement.

Hilton created her multi-billion dollar Paris Hilton Entertainment company in 2006, which consists of 45 branded stores throughout the Middle East and Asia selling handbags and other consumer products. She’s also a DJ, designer, recording artist, host, model, author and philanthropist and continues to expand her brand.

Her trademarked phrase “That’s Hot” has received 4.8 billion impressions on TikTok in 2020, and she reaches 60 million fans globally across all her social platforms. Hilton is also the world’s highest paid female DJ and has performed at Ultra Music Festival and Tomorrowland.

Since 2004, Hilton has released 27 fragrances, with her perfume collection selling over $2 billion. Her newest fragrance, Luxe Rush, was announced earlier this week.

Hilton is a supporter of Breaking Code Silence, a movement organized by a network of survivors and activists to raise awareness of the problems in the troubled teen industry, and the need for reform. Proceeds from her recently released new single, “I Blame You” will benefit the organization.

Over the years, Hilton has also been involved in the Starlight Children’s Foundation, American Humane Association, the Nancy Davis Foundation and the Race to Erase MS, and most recently The Sasha Project LA, among others.