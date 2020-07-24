Leslie Knope Comes to ‘Duncanville’ in First Look at Season 2 (Video)

San Diego Comic-Con 2020: Weirdly, Amy Poehler’s Annie is not a fan of the “Parks and Rec” character

| July 24, 2020 @ 6:44 AM Last Updated: July 24, 2020 @ 7:01 AM

Amy Poehler already voices more than one character for Fox’s animated series “Duncanville,” but she’s going to add another to that list for Season 2 — at least for one fantastic scene where her beloved “Parks and Recreation” character has a cameo.

In a first-look clip from “Duncanville’s” second season, which you can view via the video above, Annie (Poehler) wakes up her whole family to watch The Oakie Awards nominations with her. She’s confident she’ll finally get a nod this year — even though she never has before — and, as the names are being read off by the mayor, one turns out to be Leslie, “the annoyingly upbeat woman from the parks department.”

We then cut to an animated version of the civil servant whom Poehler played for seven seasons on the NBC comedy as she proclaims, “We’re going to fill that pit.”

Also Read: 'The Boys' Gets Early Season 3 Renewal From Amazon, Sets Aisha Tyler-Hosted Aftershow

Yeah, turns out Annie isn’t as big a Leslie fan as the rest of us are and actually boos Poehler’s “Parks and Rec” alter ego.

This sneak peek from “Duncanville” Season 2 was played during the show’s [email protected] panel Thursday, a virtual event that included executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, plus Poehler (who stars in and executive producers the show) and fellow cast members Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

As of right now, “Duncanville” is set to debut its second season next spring on Fox.

TheWrap is spending the week with [email protected] — check out all of our ongoing coverage here.

Here’s when 76 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Summer is in full swing, and everyone is staying at home as much as possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Luckily, dozens of new and returning shows are premiering this summer. The list includes some big titles like "The Twilight Zone" and "The Umbrella Academy," plus original shows for new streaming services HBO Max and Peacock.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

