Leslie Knope Comes to ‘Duncanville’ in First Look at Season 2 (Video)

Amy Poehler already voices more than one character for Fox’s animated series “Duncanville,” but she’s going to add another to that list for Season 2 — at least for one fantastic scene where her beloved “Parks and Recreation” character has a cameo.

In a first-look clip from “Duncanville’s” second season, which you can view via the video above, Annie (Poehler) wakes up her whole family to watch The Oakie Awards nominations with her. She’s confident she’ll finally get a nod this year — even though she never has before — and, as the names are being read off by the mayor, one turns out to be Leslie, “the annoyingly upbeat woman from the parks department.”

We then cut to an animated version of the civil servant whom Poehler played for seven seasons on the NBC comedy as she proclaims, “We’re going to fill that pit.”

Yeah, turns out Annie isn’t as big a Leslie fan as the rest of us are and actually boos Poehler’s “Parks and Rec” alter ego.

This sneak peek from “Duncanville” Season 2 was played during the show’s [email protected] panel Thursday, a virtual event that included executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, plus Poehler (who stars in and executive producers the show) and fellow cast members Ty Burrell, Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, Yassir Lester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa.

As of right now, “Duncanville” is set to debut its second season next spring on Fox.

