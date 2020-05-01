What the world needs now is this, sweet this. On Thursday’s “Parks and Recreation” reunion, Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) led his Pawnee friends in a performance of “Bye, Bye Li’l Sebastian.”

(Yes, we know the song is technically called “5,000 Candles in the Wind.”)

The Zoom concert lifted Leslie Knope’s (Amy Poehler) spirits, and we guarantee it will do the same for you.

Watch the video above.

Mouse Rat still rocks.

The special served as a fundraiser for Feeding America and also as a pretty good advertising tool for NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, which is where the “Parks” archive now exists.

The reunion episode was a packed (virtual) house: In addition to Poehler and Pratt, Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), Paul Rudd (Bobby Newport), Mo Collins (Joan Callamezzo), Jason Mantzoukas (Dennis Feinstein), Jay Jackson (Perd Hapley), Jon Glaser (Councilman Jamm), Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio Saperstein), and Megan Mullally (Tammy 2) all reprised their characters from the beloved NBC sitcom.

“Parks,” which was a critical darling but never drew big Nielsen ratings, aired from 2009 to 2015. Last night’s reunion special was technically the comedy’s 126th episode. Only Poehler, Pratt, Offerman and Plaza have appeared in every single episode. Ansari missed the cut by one, Retta missed perfect attendance by five episodes.

For those who never partook in “Parks,” Li’l Sebastian was the Indiana town’s beloved miniature horse.

We’ve included the tribute song’s lyrics, courtesy of Genius.com, below.

[Verse 1] Up in horsey heaven, here’s the thingYou trade your legs for angels wingsAnd once we’ve all said good-byeYou take a running leap and you learn to fly [Chorus] Bye bye Li’l SebastianMiss you in the saddest fashionBye bye Li’l SebastianYou’re 5000 candles in the wind[Verse 2] And though we all miss you everydayWe know you’re up there eating heaven’s hayAnd here’s the part that hurts the mostHumans cannot ride a ghost[Chorus] Bye bye Li’l SebastianMiss you in the saddest fashionBye bye Li’l SebastianYou’re 5000 candles in the wind

Everybody sing it now!

Bye bye Li’l Sebastian

Miss you in the saddest fashion

Bye bye Li’l Sebastian

You’re 5000 candles in the wind

