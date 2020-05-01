Chris Pratt, ‘Parks & Rec’ Cast Lift Leslie Knope’s Spirits With ‘Bye, Bye Li’l Sebastian’ Performance (Video)

Missed this show in the saddest fashion

| May 1, 2020 @ 6:16 AM Last Updated: May 1, 2020 @ 6:52 AM

What the world needs now is this, sweet this. On Thursday’s “Parks and Recreation” reunion, Andy Dwyer (Chris Pratt) led his Pawnee friends in a performance of “Bye, Bye Li’l Sebastian.”

(Yes, we know the song is technically called “5,000 Candles in the Wind.”)

The Zoom concert lifted Leslie Knope’s (Amy Poehler) spirits, and we guarantee it will do the same for you.

Watch the video above.

Mouse Rat still rocks.

Also Read: 'Parks & Rec' Boss: Coronavirus Offered the Only 'Compelling Reason' for Long-Awaited Reunion

The special served as a fundraiser for Feeding America and also as a pretty good advertising tool for NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, which is where the “Parks” archive now exists.

The reunion episode was a packed (virtual) house: In addition to Poehler and Pratt, Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Haverford), Nick Offerman (Ron Swanson), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate), Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Jim O’Heir (Jerry Gergich), Retta (Donna Meagle), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), Paul Rudd (Bobby Newport), Mo Collins (Joan Callamezzo), Jason Mantzoukas (Dennis Feinstein), Jay Jackson (Perd Hapley), Jon Glaser (Councilman Jamm), Ben Schwartz (Jean-Ralphio Saperstein), and Megan Mullally (Tammy 2) all reprised their characters from the beloved NBC sitcom.

“Parks,” which was a critical darling but never drew big Nielsen ratings, aired from 2009 to 2015. Last night’s reunion special was technically the comedy’s 126th episode. Only Poehler, Pratt, Offerman and Plaza have appeared in every single episode. Ansari missed the cut by one, Retta missed perfect attendance by five episodes.

For those who never partook in “Parks,” Li’l Sebastian was the Indiana town’s beloved miniature horse.

We’ve included the tribute song’s lyrics, courtesy of Genius.com, below.

Also Read: Comcast Tops Q1 Earnings Mark, Misses on Revenue as COVID-19 Impacts Theme Parks Business

[Verse 1] Up in horsey heaven, here’s the thing
You trade your legs for angels wings
And once we’ve all said good-bye
You take a running leap and you learn to fly

[Chorus] Bye bye Li’l Sebastian
Miss you in the saddest fashion
Bye bye Li’l Sebastian
You’re 5000 candles in the wind

[Verse 2] And though we all miss you everyday
We know you’re up there eating heaven’s hay
And here’s the part that hurts the most
Humans cannot ride a ghost

[Chorus] Bye bye Li’l Sebastian
Miss you in the saddest fashion
Bye bye Li’l Sebastian
You’re 5000 candles in the wind

Everybody sing it now!

Bye bye Li’l Sebastian
Miss you in the saddest fashion
Bye bye Li’l Sebastian
You’re 5000 candles in the wind

[Outro] Maybe someday we’ll saddle up again
And I know I’ll always miss my horsiest friend
Spread your wings and fly
Spread your wings and fly

17 Movie and TV Casts That Reunited Remotely During Coronavirus, From 'The Goonies' to 'Full House' (Photos)

  • The Goonies Reunion Josh Gad/YouTube
  • Warner Bros.
  • hamilton musical Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage
  • NBC
  • Daphne Zuniga Melrose Place Fox
  • Contagion Laurence Fishburne Kate Winslet Warner Bros.
  • The Wonders That Thing You Do Twentieth Century Fox
  • High School Musical Disney Channel
  • Parks and Recreation NBC
  • Photo by ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images
  • My So-Called Life ABC
  • Nickelodeon
  • maze runner death cure ya films 20th Century Studios
  • Disney Channel
  • Danny DeVito Taxi NBC
  • chuck NBC
  • The Nanny fran Drescher CBS
  • Chris Cuffaio/NBCU Photo Bank
1 of 18

Stars from “Chuck,” “The Nanny,” “Frasier,” “Taxi” and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE