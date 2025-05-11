Partner of Convicted Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Raises Millions for New Blood-Testing Company

Billy Evans, the partner of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, is raising millions of dollars for a blood-testing company, the New York Times reported Saturday. Evans is said to be approaching investors about his new company Haemanthus, “a health-testing company that can make diagnoses from users’ blood, urine and saliva.”

The company bears more than a passing resemblance to Theranos. Holmes claimed the company had the ability offer diagnoses by testing small amounts of blood. Haemanthus was incorporated in January 2024 and will likely run tests on pets before beginning human trials.

Holmes was charged with fraud after a Wall Street Journal investigation into Theranos uncovered lies about the capabilities of the company’s technology. She was convicted in January 2022 and later attempted to flee the United States to Mexico. Holmes was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison in November of the same year.

Haemanthus marketing material reviewed by the Times claims the company will use a laser to look at samples — blood, saliva, or urine — “on a molecular level.” The technology would be used to diagnose illnesses and cancer.

Evans and Holmes met while the latter was being investigated by federal authorities. He has not commented on Haemanthus.

Evans has raised several million dollars from family and friends, the Times also reported, and most of the 10-person team is from Luminar, a self-driving car company where Evans worked for two years. The marketing materials also indicate Evans believes the team needs “three years and $70 million” to develop a wearable device for humans.