Party on: Starz plans to bring back “Party Down” as a six-part limited series, and the original creators are on board.

The Lionsgate Television revival is currently being developed and executive produced by Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge. Enbom will serve as showrunner on this one.

The cult hit ran for two seasons on Starz from 2009-2010 and starred Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, Lizzy Caplan and Megan Mullally. Those seasons are available in the Starz library and in the Starz App.

It’s “too early” to say if the entire cast would return, a spokeswoman for Starz told TheWrap. Fingers crossed here.

Also Read: Keiynan Lonsdale to Replace Petrice Jones in Starz's 'Step Up' Series

“Party Down” follows a Los Angeles catering team — a sextet of Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips while hoping for their “big break,” as Starz and Lionsgate put it in their logline. Each episode of this half-hour comedy finds the hapless catering team working a new event — and inevitably getting tangled up with the colorful guests and their absurd lives.

“Before the cast of ‘Party Down’ became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the Starz series,” Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz, said. “Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”

“At the end of 2019, the ‘Party Down’ cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” Thomas said. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”