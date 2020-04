Freeform has canceled its “Party of Five” reboot after one season.

The decision comes more than a month after the series aired its finale on March 4.

The reboot was an immigration-themed update to the 1990s-era drama that centered on the Acosta children after their parents are suddently deported back to Mexico. It was produced by Sony TV and was from original series’ creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman.

