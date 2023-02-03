The Party Report: Celebs Cut Loose at Pre-Grammys Shindigs

Los Angeles was the place to be this week, especially if music is your scene. The pre-game Grammys celebrations rolled into town, luring everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Trevor Noah to hit the scene to see Latto, Anitta and other new chart-rising musicians perform. Meanwhile, Oscar nominations narrowed the field as the awards season raged on, with AARP holding a glittery awards show as “Elvis” stalwarts Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann continued to be the Energizer Bunny duo on the party scene. Tom Brady quit football and started his Hollywood career this week, too; apparently no one told him that releasing a movie in January is not prime time.

AWARDS SEASONS

AARP The Magazine’s 21st Annual

Movies for Grownups Awards

Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Beverly Hills

(Left to Right) AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins, Lisa Ann Walter, and Jamie Lee Curtis attend the AARP Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, a Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Grownups gathered at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons for the AARP The Magazine’s 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards, celebrating 2022’s standout TV shows and films that resonated with the world’s powerful audience that are ages 50 and above.

The event was hosted by two-time Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming, who admitted to TheWrap that the jokes he would be telling that evening might not shock anyone too much. “It’s all scripted, they approved my jokes,” he said with a smirk. Cumming went on to muse about the controversy surrounding the possibility of Theo James playing gay icon George Michael in a biopic, adding, “I think the only reason that you should object to someone playing someone is if they are not convincing.”

Brian Tyree Henry attends AARP The Magazine’s 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Hollywood luminaries gathered to join in the celebration of films that tell stories that adults want to see, including Annette Bening, Jeff Bridges, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jamie Lee Curtis, Glen Powell, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lisa Ann Walter, Austin Butler and Baz Luhrmann.

We chatted with Luhrmann about what it meant to him to see Austin Butler get an Oscar nomination and he recalled what he heard even before he met the talented young actor. “When Denzel Washington said to me you’re about to meet a young actor who works like no one else, he wasn’t kidding!” Luhrmann said with a laugh.

Hong Chau, Brendan Fraser, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, Judith Ivey and Stephanie Hsu were also on hand for the festivities. Look for the Movies for Grownups Awards on PBS, to be broadcast nationwide on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. – Elijah Gil

GRAMMY AWARDS WEEK 2023 IN LOS ANGELES

Various venues in L.A.

With the 65th Annual Grammy Awards rolling into Los Angeles on Sunday February 5, the world’s best musicians descended on our city to celebrate by dancing the night away in this party-packed week ahead of the big night at Crypto.com Arena. Here are a few of the best bashes, held mostly in the heart of Tinseltown.

KIND Music Academy’s Dream Alive Pre-Grammy Party

Dream Hollywood Hotel, Hollywood

Diane Warren and Damon Elliott at the KIND Music Academy Pre-Grammy bash at the Dream Hollywood Hotel.

It was a bit of a lovefest at the KIND Music Academy’s Dream Alive Pre-Grammy Party, as Miracles of Management music producer Damon Elliott joined with his mother Dionne Warwick to celebrate the up-and-coming young musicians that their KIND Music Academy has been developing over the years.

“This event celebrates the KIND music academy showcase, and is a celebration of our one-year anniversary,” Elliott, who is the CEO of the Academy, told us. The bash at the Dream Hollywood hotel was also a chance for him to honor the Grammy-nominated band White Sun, who are on his label Nomad Crew.

He’s also the producer of Diane Warren’s 2023 Oscar-nominated song “Applause,” as well as her newest tune, “80 for Brady” ditty “Gonna Be You,” hitting the airwaves now with Dolly Parton, Cindy Lauper, Debbie Harry, Belinda Carlisle and Gloria Esteban belting out the tune.

The party honored Warren and Warwick with special awards, so it’s no surprise that Warren stopped in to share the love, telling us that “Anything honoring the legendary Dionne Warwick, I’m happy to be a part of, as Dionne is one of the best voices of all time!”

Warwick, who settled in on one of the couches with galpal and film-TV producer Cindy Cowan to enjoy the White Sun performance, added one more heartfelt comment to her collaboration with her son on the KIND Academy and her own music as well.

“He’s very, very talented my son,” Warwick smiled. “He produces, I do the singing and it’s wonderful.”

Film producer Cindy Cowan and singer Dionne Warwick enjoying the KIND Music Academy Pre-Grammy bash at the Dream Hollywood Hotel.

Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party 2023

Hollywood Athletic Club, Hollywood

Omar Apollo performs onstage during the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on in Hollywood.

The week leading up to the Grammys was in full swing at the Warner Music Pre-Grammy party in the heart of Hollywood at the massive Hollywood Athletic Club, where industry professionals and 2023 Grammy nominees gathered for one of the week’s most entertaining parties. The night kicked off with a special performance by Best New Artist nominee Omar Apollo, who sang his hit song “Evergreen” to the delight of the crowd.

Recording executive Donald Cannon and rapper Wiz Khalifa attend the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club on in Hollywood.

The evening continued with an energetic DJ set from Grammy winner Anderson Paak. He wowed the crowd by playing a full set list using nothing but vinyl. Then he grabbed music legend Nile Rodgers out of the crowd to help and even started a “Soul Train” line dance that brought out some major music stars to the dance floor, including Saweetie, NLE Choppa and Rico Nasty. Other happy partiers included Wiz Khalifa, Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth, DJ Drama and Gayle. This was one of the go-to parties of the evening and certainly one that will be remembered by all who danced on through. – Elijah Gil

Rapper Saweetie proves she never uses her hands for anything at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party at Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood.

Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party

Pacific Design Center, West Hollywood

Anitta performs onstage during Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center.

Spotify brought its annual Best New Artist Party to the huge Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood this week and brought the house down with a series of performances that featured 2023 nominees for that honor. From Anitta and Latto, Domi & JD Beck, Tobe Nwigwe, Wet Leg, Måneskin and more, it was a night of widely varied musical styles that revved up the packed venue.

(Left to Right) Trevor Noah, Jared Leto, and Baz Luhrmann have fun at Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

The hot ticket brought out Hollywood’s hottest stars, too, as Leonardo DiCaprio led the charge (and dodged the cameras, as usual), along with Jared Leto, Trevor Noah and the hard-partying “Elvis” producer/director/writer Oscar nominee Baz Luhrmann, along with loads of top musicians. Machine Gun Kelly, Doja Cat, Shawn Mendes and Omar Apollo, who along with Anderson Paak did some serious party hopping/performing that night, bouncing to the Warner Music Party as well.

Thomas Raggi of Måneskin performs onstage during Spotify’s 2023 Best New Artist Party at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

“Pamela, a love story” Special Screening

Netflix Tudum Theater, Hollywood

(Left to Right) Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson and Dylan Jagger Lee attend Netflix’s “Pamela, a love story” special screening at Netflix Tudum Theater in Hollywood.

Pamela Anderson brought her two sons with Tommy Lee to the Netflix special screening of “Pamela, a love story,” this week, as they celebrated the documentary that opens up her life to the world.

We’re assuming that Brandon Thomas Lee (who co-produced the doc) and Dylan Jagger Lee were already aware of their famous mom’s life story, and we’re hoping that they got her red-carpet reference to “Baywatch” as she wore a sleek red gown that echoed the famous one-piece she sported as a lifeguard in the early 1990s TV show that made her famous.

“Dear Edward” Global Premiere

The Directors Guild of America, Los Angeles

Connie Britton attends the premiere for the Apple TV+ Original Drama Series “Dear Edward” at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles.

Apple TV+ took over the Directors Guild of America to launch their latest original streaming TV series “Dear Edward” this week, bringing out the show’s famous stars as well as the not-so-famous yet, including Colin O’Brien. He’s the kid who plays Edward, the sole survivor of a terrible plane crash.

Connie Britten and Taylor Schilling co-star in the 10-part drama that’s based on the novel of the same name by Ann Napolitano (who also walked the red carpet), along with Carter Hudson, Amy Forsyth, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw, Khloe Bruno, Brittany S. Hall and Maxwell Jenkins.

“Dear Edward” hits on February 3 with three episodes, all created by executive producer Jason Katims, who expects his fans from “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood” to tune in to his much-anticipated newest drama.

“80 for Brady” Premiere

Regency Village Theatre, Westwood

(Left to Right) Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Sally Field attend the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “80 for Brady” at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood.

Sally Field isn’t quite 80 years old yet, but no one was counting as she and her octogenarian co-stars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Rita Moreno (who’s actually the most incredible 91-year-old on the planet) hit the gridiron green carpet for the premiere of their sports comedy “80 for Brady” earlier this week.

It’s all about four best pals (who happen to be older women) who love NFL football and especially adore Tom Brady (go figure), so they head to the 2017 Super Bowl to see him as a Patriot playing in the big game. It’s based on real-life foursome, but we’re pretty sure some of the comedic moments might not quite have happened during their wacky road trip, taken with the goal of meeting their quarterback hero.

Brady made the scene, too, as he also stars in this, his latest Hollywood role in which he plays himself. The rest of the cast joined in for the Westwood celebration including Billy Porter, Alex Moffat, Harry Hamlin, Matt Lauria, Gus Kenworthy, Patton Oswalt, Andy Richter and Matt Cordova; and perhaps the sad look in Brady’s eyes that night were because he announced his for-sure, no-doubt-about-it retirement from football the next day.

“I’ll get to the point right away,” Brady said in a video posted on social media. “I’m retiring. For good.” But who knows? If “80 for Brady” goes well, he’ll always have Hollywood.

Tom Brady attends the Los Angeles premiere of Paramount Pictures’ “80 For Brady” at the Regency Village Theatre Westwood.

“Somebody I Used to Know” Premiere

The Culver Theater, Culver City

Creative couple Alison Brie and Dave Franco at the premiere of their Prime Video film “Somebody I Used to Know” at The Culver Theater in Culver City.

Amazon brought their latest original film to The Culver Theater (right next to their studio lot) to premiere Dave Franco’s rom-com “Somebody I Used to Know” which stars his wife, headliner Alison Brie. Franco directs from a script he co-wrote with Brie and told the jammed theater that the film was inspired by ’80s and ’90s romantic comedies. Brie’s co-stars Kiersey Clemons, Danny Pudi, Julie Hagerty and Jay Ellis were in tow along with Haley Joel Osment (who kinda steals the movie with his character’s hilarious antics).

“Somebody I Used to Know” centers on Brie’s workaholic reality show producer Ally, who discovers that her show is not being picked up for a third season. Returning home after being away for years, she runs into her ex-boyfriend Sean (Ellis), which makes her question her life choices. Complications ensue when Ally finds out her ex is engaged to Cassidy (Clemons), a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be. Cue the romantic comedy!

Also making the scene at the afterparty across the street at Citizen’s Public were “Veep” favorite (and “Somebody” co-star) Sam Richardson, along with Hollywood power players Sue Kroll (Amazon’s head of marketing), Julie Rapaport, the head of Amazon Movies and Courtney Valenti, whose name has recently being bandied about as being in negotiations for a top film position at MGM Studios. – Umberto Gonzalez

Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis at the Los Angeles premiere of Prime Video’s “Somebody I Used to Know” at The Culver Theater in Culver City.

7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show

Moonlight Studios, New York

Don Lemon discos down the runway wearing Michael Kors during the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in New York City.

“Is there still sex in the city?!” chanted fashion designer and founder of Blue Jacket Frederick Anderson.

“Yes!” hollered the actors, bloggers and TikTok stars sitting front row at the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show held at Moonlight Studios. Moments later, “Sex and the City” star Mario Cantone spun onto the runway wearing Gustavo Moscoso, prancing and dancing his way down the catwalk while singing along to The Emotions’ “Best of My Love.” Although a tough act to follow, CNN’s Don Lemon, complete with shades on inside and popping his Michael Kors collar, kept the energy high with more dancing.

The annual event, which kicked off New York Fashion Week 2023, unites the worlds of fashion, entertainment, sports and more to openly discuss prostate cancer. The show benefits nonprofit advocacy group ZERO – The End of Prostate Cancer for its efforts to raise awareness through funding to improve early detection of prostate cancer and to reduce mortality. Guests could even get screening tests on the spot at the show.

Bill Nye walks the runway wearing Nicholas Graham during the 7th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Moonlight Studios in New York City.

“This event is to make people feel good about themselves,” said Anderson. “And to talk about men’s prostates. And yes, women can talk about men’s prostates too,” he added.

Other models strutting their blue jackets down the runway included everyone from fashion photographer and star of “America’s Next Top Model” Nigel Barker wearing Tommy Hilfiger to Modern Luxury Magazine’s James Aguir whose off-the-wall look combined Levi’s, a blue-painted head and a full-face studded blue mask.

Bill Nye “The Science Guy” closed things out with zero emotion walking the catwalk, then returned in high gear as he busted into dance moves, shaking his hips and spinning. Look out, Gigi Hadid, Bill Nye is coming for your job!

More like a party than a fashion show, Blue Jacket made it clear that New York Fashion Week is officially in full swing! – Emily Vogel

Please send party/event invitations to Jenny.Peters@thewrap.com