Party Report: Rege-Jean Page, Zachary Levi, Harvey Guillen and the Best of Comic-Con 2022 (Photos)

The scene at Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash at the Hard Rock Hotel. (Dave Mangels/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)
After a long hiatus due to the pandemic, both Comic-Con and the Party Report return to San Diego. Numerous celebrities made the scene during the evening bashes and TheWrap has photos from some of con's best parties.
Regé-Jean Page, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Sophia Lillis checked out Paramount Pictures’ and eOne "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" Tavern Experience on Thursday to promote the upcoming fantasy film.
"Vampire Academy's" Kieron Moore, Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Jonetta Kaiser and André Dae Kim attend Fandom Party at SDCC 2022 presented by Paramount+
DJ Don Diablo put on quite a light show and an impressive set at the Fandom Party
Also dropping in to check the festivities at the Fandom party was "Schitt's Creek" star Emily Hampshire
(L-R) Chase Sui Wonders, Rachel Sennott, Maria Bakalova, Myha'la Herrold, Amandla Stenberg, and Halina Reijn attend the #IMDboat party celebrating the cast of A24's "Bodies Bodies Bodies" on The IMDb Yacht
Comic Con veteran and "Shazam" headliner Zachary Levi returned to comic con and checked out the #IMDboat party along with Thomas Ian Niocholas
The hottest party of the con returns as EW’s annual Saturday night bash is the closest equivalent to Vanity Fair’s mythologized Oscar night gathering. EW Exec Editor Patrick Gomez made the scene with "What We Do in the Shadows" headliner Harvey Guillen.
Dj Michelle Pasce returned to the EW party to move the crowd and kept the party going.
Aldis Hodge who will suit up as "Hawkman" in New Line's "Black Adam" also posted up at the EW party with Camryn Jones and "Ironheart's" Dominque Thorne
"House of the Dragon" and "Doctor Who" vet Matt Smith and "Guardians of the Galaxy's" Karen Gillian at EW.
Marvel meets DC at the EW Party as "Shazam's" Jack Dylan Grazer, "Spider-Man's" Jacon Batalan and "Shazam's" Asher Angel partied the nbight away.