Having two major award shows on a back-to-back Sunday and Monday is quite an anomaly, but with the Emmy Awards postponed from September because of the dual Hollywood strikes, that’s just what happened in Hollywood this week.

The Critics Choice Awards came first, immediately followed by the Emmys, and there were parties galore all over Los Angeles to celebrate. With both film and television honored at the CCAs while the Emmys marked TV’s biggest night, everyone’s favorite stars across the entertainment world toasted the town that helped make them famous. Come along for some of the best parties of the week that was.

The Emmy Awards: Red Is the Night’s Fashion Statement

Peacock Theater, Los Angeles

“Succession” star Sarah Snook chose Vivienne Westwood’s frothy bright red gown at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

The 75th Primetime Emmys happened in downtown L.A. at the Peacock Theater at L.A. Live, with the major awards being dominated by “Succession,” “The Bear” and “Beef.” It was the night that Elton John became an EGOT winner, meaning at age 76, he’s completed the sweep of entertainment’s highest honors, now owning the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. He’s only the 19th person in history to reach that feat.

On the fashion front, we were struck by the prominence of the color red, in all its various shades, as the carpet was gray and the dresses were red – some of them “Jungle Red,” like the hue in “The Women,” one of Hollywood’s classic films (from 1939). Pink has otherwise been the color of this season with “Barbie” leading the charge, but something shifted at Monday’s Emmys. Here are some of the looks we spotted, including Selena Gomez in a maroon Oscar de la Renta body-skimming gown that made us think of Jessica Rabbit, who also loved red and looked grand while wearing it.

“Abbott Elementary” stat Janelle James liked the Rodarte bright-red monochromatic design for her gray-carpet stroll at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

A pregnant Suki Waterhouse wore Valentino’s version of “Jungle Red” to the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Alex Borstein went over the top and into her underwear drawer with a red-and-black ensemble that had everyone talking at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson’s pinkish red Dior Haute Couture was intentionally wrinkled, a look that mystified many at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Rachel Brosnahan’s purplish red Versace gown wowed the crowd at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez’s maroon Oscar de la Renta sheath stole the show at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Inside the 29th Critics Choice Awards

Barker Hangar, Santa Monica

(Left to Right) Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie are all smiles as the winners of the Best Comedy Award for “Barbie” at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Hollywood’s biggest stars descended on the huge Barker Hangar to see who would take home the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, an awards group that has been a strong predictor of Oscar and Emmy winners throughout its ceremony’s 29-year existence.

“This truly is an important event,” Brandon Frasier reminded TheWrap on site, getting a little emotional remembering his win last year for “The Whale,” which led him on to Oscar gold. “I think this group really understands good work – and you see everything!”

What we all saw was love for “Barbie,” which took home six awards and had Margot Robbie celebrating in a red (not pink) leather Balmain gown, pairing well with her rose-embellished evening bag and 60-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. Even more love was had for “Oppenheimer,” which won eight trophies, including Best Picture.

(Left to Right) Steven Yeun and Ali Wong both took home awards for their acting in “Beef” at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

It will take until March 12 to know if the film prizes given out match the CCA members’ choices, but all three TV series – “Succession,” “Beef” and “The Bear” – racked up big wins at both the CCAs and the next night at the Emmys.

Two CCA awards are unique to the organization, with the SeeHer Award, honoring a woman who “advocates for gender equality, portrays characters with authenticity, defies stereotypes and pushes boundaries.” This year that was America Ferrera, for her exemplary work in “Barbie” and beyond.

This year, Harrison Ford received the Career Achievement Award, visibly tearing up as he thanked his wife Calista Flockhart, whom he said “gives me support when I need support – and I need a lot of support! … I’m grateful to all the fine actors, and I see many of them here tonight that I’ve worked with.”

(Left to Right) Danielle Brooks and Oprah Winfrey attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Not everyone fared so well as winners, with “The Color Purple,” for instance, falling short because of the “Barbenheimer” onslaught. But Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia had front-and-center seats and enjoyed funny shout-outs from presenters onstage.

It was a night filled with clever jokes by host Chelsea Handler and wins by longtime critics’ favorite Paul Giamatti for his work in “The Holdovers,” which very well could take him straight to his first Oscar win.

(Left to Right) Paul Giamatti, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski cut up at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, where Giamatti and Blunt took home top awards for “The Holdovers” and “Oppenheimer.” (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

AFI Awards Luncheon

Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

(Left to Right) Leonardo DiCaprio, Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan all attend the 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon sponsored by Fiji Water at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

When the American Film Institute gives a movie or television show the nod, everyone (and we mean everyone) shows up to the celebration. At the 2023 AFI Awards held just before the CCAs and Emmy Awards, the ballroom at the Four Seasons Hotel was literally overflowing with Hollywood’s top stars, the people responsible for the AFI’s 10 Motion Pictures of the Year and 10 Television Programs of the Year.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Martin Short, Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Jeffrey Wright, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Emma Stone were just a few of the familiar faces who flooded the place.

AFI president Bob Gazzalle reminded the room that “losing doesn’t happen here; all are equal. We tell you you’re great. It’s community, not competition.”

With over 30 AFI graduates in the room, it was a total lovefest – and everyone got a framed certificate for their trophy wall, proving they were a part of AFI’s best of 2023.

(Left to Right) Sterling K. Brown and Jennifer Aniston both got the shades of red fashion memo at the 2024 AFI Awards Luncheon sponsored by Fiji Water at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The BAFTA Tea Party

The Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills

(Left to Right) American actresses Erika Alexander, Quinta Brunson and Ayo Edebiri attend the very British 2024 BAFTA Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic and BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BAFTA)

The BAFTA Tea Party is always a star-studded affair, and its 2024 installment did not disappoint. Moving to the British-owned hotel The Maybourne Beverly Hills this year, the British Academy of Film and Television tented the hotel’s second-floor garden and packed in the English ex-pats (and plenty of American stars, too) in a bash designed to remind L.A. that the EE BAFTA Film Awards happen on Feb. 18 in London.

The afternoon party started off a bit slowly, but as “Oppenhomies” (what the cast of “Oppenheimer” calls themselves) led by Irishman Cillian Murphy and Englishwoman Emily Blunt arrived on the scene, things began to liven up. Soon the “Saltburn” Brits were causing a stir, with writer-director Emerald Fennell and stars Archie Madekwe and Rosamund Pike turning up and out.

The fete didn’t take long to prove itself as one of awards season’s best parties, with more casual attire encouraged and plenty of G&T’s and finger sandwiches to keep everyone well lubricated and fed.

Leonardo DiCaprio always turns up for this one, and the star-spotting went on from there, with more Brits like Brett Goldstein, Andrea Riseborough and Phil Dunster on hand. Plus, a few Aussies including Elizabeth Debicki sprinkled themselves in, too. And, like many of the attendees, “Succession” star Brian Cox arrived fashionably late, having been at another event (see below) and done a quick change before coming for a spot of tea.

The Brits and Irish lit up the 2024 BAFTA Tea Party, with (Left to Right) “Oppenhemier” stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt and “Saltburn” talents Archie Madekwe and Emerald Fennell making the packed garden party scene at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for BAFTA; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Pooph’s Critics’ Choice GBK Luxury Lounge Presented by LA Smile and GBK Brand Bar

Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, Beverly Hills

“Succession” star and Emmy Award winner Brian Cox went casual for his visit to the Pooph’s Critics’ Choice GBK Luxury Lounge, where he visited the Sailrock Resort Turks and Caicos booth, which was giving stars a five-day stay at the luxe resort. (GBK Brand Bar)

He may play a billionaire on “Succession,” but actor Brian Cox still likes a good bargain when he sees it. That’s what took him to the Pooph’s Critics’ Choice Luxury Lounge Presented by L.A. Smile and GBK Brand Bar, where he discovered companies like Sailrock Resort gifting a five-day stay in Turks and Caicos and Ike’s Sandwiches presenting him with a $1,000 gift certificate for their addictive nosh.

Lots of familiar actors made their way there, many just before the BAFTA Tea Party being held two blocks away. Oscar winner Mira Sorvino turned up to check out the Root Brands wellness body supplements and the Rest Duvet comforter (designed to help with hot flashes and other hot-cold sleeping issues), while Angela Bassett toured the Beverly Wilshire Hotel’s garden area and visited with Pooph, whose non-toxic products take the smell out of bad odors.

Critics Choice nominee Bridget Everett hit L.A. Smile for dentistry gifting, and everyone went home with special stays at La Casa del Camino Hotel in Laguna Beach, a perfect swag item to use for a quick detox after this packed January schedule of Hollywood events.

(Left) Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and (Right) GBK producer Gavin Keilly and 2024 Honorary Oscar winner Angela Bassett check out the luxury lounge offerings at the Pooph’s Critics’ Choice GBK Luxury Lounge. (GBK Brand Bar)

The Walt Disney Company Post-Emmys Celebration

Otium Restaurant, Los Angeles

(Left to Right) “The Bear” gang – Joanna Calo (co-showrunner), actor Lionel Boyce, Josh Senior (executive producer) and actor Jeremy Allen White celebrate the show’s wins at The Walt Disney Company 2024 Post-Emmys Celebration at Otium in Los Angeles. (Disney/Frank Micelotta)

It wouldn’t be a complete awards season roll without a blowout Emmys night bash, and The Walt Disney Company brought such an over-the-top celebration that Emmy winner Jeremy Allen White literally gasped “Wow!” when he saw the main party room tent at Otium restaurant in DTLA.



Massive chandeliers, huge bars and groaning carving boards piled high with like-butter filet mignon and seared salmon were some of the things that the scalding hot star of “The Bear” saw, along with his fellow acting winner and costar Ayo Edebiri hanging out with Jimmy Kimmel.

(Left to Right) Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, Torian Miller, Charlie Barnett, Brittani Nichols and Caroline Joyner dancing to the band at The Walt Disney Company 2024 Post-Emmys® Celebration at Otium in Los Angeles. (Disney/Stewart Cook)

As White went further into the lively bash, he’d have seen “Loki” Marvel man Tom Hiddleston cutting a fine figure on the dance floor as the hired band played on and Steve Martin and Martin Short commiserating over their show “Only Murders in the Building” getting aced out for Best Comedy by White’s show “The Bear” earlier in the night.

Perhaps the happiest gang in the place was the producing crew behind “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” a whole pack of them led by John’s husband David Furnish, who carried two trophies for the both of them, as the freshly minted EGOT winner stayed home, laid up with knee surgery.

(Left to Right) Luke Lloyd-Davies and David Furnish (Elton John’s husband), two of the winning executive producers of “Elton John Live,” display their Emmy Awards at The Walt Disney Company Post-Emmys Celebration at Otium in Los Angeles. (Disney/Stewart Cook)

