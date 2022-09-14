Patreon announced Tuesday that it will lay off 80 employees, or about 17 percent of its total workforce, and shut down its offices in Dublin and Berlin.

In an employee-wide memo later posted to Patreon’s blog, CEO and co-founder Jack Conte said that layoffs would come from the company’s Go-to-Market, Operations, Finance and People teams.

To accommodate “rapid acceleration” during the pandemic, the company expanded. After “the world began recovering from the pandemic and enduring a broader economic slowdown, that plan is no longer the right path forward for Patreon,” Conte said. “I take full responsibility for choosing that original path forward, and for the changes today, which will be very difficult for our team.”

Other divisions that will be reduced or consolidated include operations, recruiting, and other internal support functions. The company also plans on restructuring its Creator Partnerships program with a “more scaled approach.” On the other hand, Patreon plans to increase its investments in its product, engineering and design teams.

Patreon’s Porto office will remain open, while nine engineering employees from the Dublin office have been given the option to relocate to the U.S.

The news comes only a week after all five employees from Patreon’s security team were let go, albeit for “a different set of reasons from the ones guiding today’s decisions.” According to Verge, Patreon leadership promised that the change would “have no impact on our ability to continue providing a secure and safe platform for our creators and patrons.”