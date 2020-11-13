Grey's Anatomy

ABC

Ratings: Patrick Dempsey’s Surprise ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Return Is Thursday’s Top Entertainment Show

by | November 13, 2020 @ 8:44 AM

But ABC medical drama’s Season 17 premiere was down from last year’s start

Thursday was a Dream(y) come true for “Grey’s Anatomy” fans. Patrick Dempsey made a surprise return to the ABC medical drama — via Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) dreams — for its Season 17 premiere.

While the cameo helped make “Grey’s” broadcast television’s top entertainment show in primetime last night, the two-hour premiere was down from last year’s Season 16 start (a 1.5 rating and 6.5 million viewers). It also couldn’t keep up with a lackluster NFL game on Fox, though that is to be expected.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Virtual Concerts Are Set to Reshape the Music Industry Post-Pandemic
newsmax tv

Newsmax’s Election Week Ratings Skyrocket 183%, Still Lags Far Behind Major Cable News Networks
CMAs 2020

CMAs Sink 45% in Ratings, Edge NBC’s ‘One Chicago’ Lineup – but Not Fox’s ‘Masked Singer’
2020 holiday tv movies hallmark lifetime

A Coronavirus Christmas: How Hallmark and Lifetime Avoided Elf-Sized 2020 Holiday Movie Slates
TAYSHIA ADAMS

Ratings: Tayshia Adams’ 1st Full ‘Bachelorette’ Episode Rises 23% From Clare Crawley’s Season Premiere
joe biden hollywood

What Hollywood Wants From a Biden Presidency: Fix China, Handle Coronavirus
alex trebek

Alex Trebek Underwent Experimental Cancer Treatment From L.A. Times Owner’s Biotech Company

Ratings: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Improves With AJ McLean Elimination

Post-Election ‘SNL’ With Host Dave Chappelle Scores Best Rating in 3 Years
donald trump tweets about joe biden dnc speech

How Big Tech ‘Dodged a Bullet’ With a Biden Victory

Nielsen to Add Hyper-Targeted Ad Measurement to National TV Ratings