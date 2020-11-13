But ABC medical drama’s Season 17 premiere was down from last year’s start
Thursday was a Dream(y) come true for “Grey’s Anatomy” fans. Patrick Dempsey made a surprise return to the ABC medical drama — via Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) dreams — for its Season 17 premiere.
While the cameo helped make “Grey’s” broadcast television’s top entertainment show in primetime last night, the two-hour premiere was down from last year’s Season 16 start (a 1.5 rating and 6.5 million viewers). It also couldn’t keep up with a lackluster NFL game on Fox, though that is to be expected.
Football is like sex. Even when it’s bad– well, you know the saying.
Since the Dr. McDreamy guest spot was unannounced, readers should expect a good amount of growth in delayed viewing. Dempsey will be on again next week, so now fans know what to expect.
Fox was first in ratings with a 2.1 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 8 million, according to preliminary numbers. Those were the averages for the Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans “Thursday Night Football” game.
ABC was second in ratings with a 1.2 and in viewers with 5.9 million. The “Station 19” Season 4 premiere at 8 p.m. drew a 1.1 rating and 6.3 million viewers. From 9 to 11, the “Grey’s” season premiere landed a 1.3 and 5.7 million.
CBS was third in ratings with a 0.5 and in viewers with 4.1 million. “Young Sheldon” at 8 posted a 0.8 and 7.1 million viewers. At 8:30, “B Positive” had a 0.5 and 4.7 million viewers. “Mom” at 9 got a 0.6 and 5.1 million viewers. The Season 4 premiere of “The Unicorn” at 9:30 settled for a 0.4 and 4 million viewers. An episode of CBS All Access series “Star Trek: Discovery” followed, finishing off primetime.
NBC was fourth in ratings with a 0.4 and in viewers with 2.2 million. “Superstore” at 8 had a 0.5 and 2.3 million viewers. Following a rerun, the Season 22 premiere of “Law & Order: SVU” at 9 got a 0.6 and 2.9 million viewers. A Paley Center special celebrating the “Law & Order: SVU” cast at 10 managed a 0.3 and 1.8 million viewers.
