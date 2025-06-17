Patrick Soon-Shiong to Launch ‘Cancer Decoded’ in Partnership With Mark Halperin’s 2Way

The Los Angeles Times owner and biotech billionaire is joining the former ABC political director’s live video platform

Patrick Soon-Shiong
Patrick Soon-Shiong attends a Urban Economic Forum co-hosted by White House Business Council and U.S. Small Business Administration. (Credit: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Times owner and biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong is partnering with 2Way to launch “Cancer Decoded,” to be co-hosted by the live video platform’s editor-in-chief Mark Halperin, who left ABC in 2017 after multiple allegations at the height of the #MeToo movement.

The show will run on Los Angeles Times Studios’ streaming platform as well as 2Way’s YouTube and X Channels, according to a Halperin Substack post. The first episode debuts Tuesday at 4:30 p.m and will focus on glioblastoma treatment with guest Simon Khagi, a neuro-oncologist in Orange County.

The purpose of “Cancer Decoded” is to “create a space where science is made understandable, where patients and families feel supported and where we share conversations and perspectives with compassion, honesty and the belief that knowledge empowers healing,” Soon-Shiong said in a statement.

Halperin, who rose to prominence at Time for his coverage of U.S. elections and political strategy, was political director at ABC in 2017 when multiple allegations of sexual misconduct emerged. 2Way is one of several efforts to re-enter the media landscape, a comeback that has been met with mixed reactions.

2Way launched in October and features shows such as “The Morning Meeting,” which Halperin hosts with Sean Spicer and Dan Turrentine.

Josh Dickey

Josh is a Senior News Editor at TheWrap. He is a veteran wire-service journalist who moved from New York to Los Angeles in 2008 to revamp the entertainment department of the Associated Press. He’s covered all facets of the industry ever since, first joining TheWrap in 2009 as a part of the fledgling digital Hollywood…

