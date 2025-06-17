Patrick Soon-Shiong to Launch ‘Cancer Decoded’ in Partnership With Mark Halperin’s 2Way

Los Angeles Times owner and biotech billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong is partnering with 2Way to launch “Cancer Decoded,” to be co-hosted by the live video platform’s editor-in-chief Mark Halperin, who left ABC in 2017 after multiple allegations at the height of the #MeToo movement.

The show will run on Los Angeles Times Studios’ streaming platform as well as 2Way’s YouTube and X Channels, according to a Halperin Substack post. The first episode debuts Tuesday at 4:30 p.m and will focus on glioblastoma treatment with guest Simon Khagi, a neuro-oncologist in Orange County.

The purpose of “Cancer Decoded” is to “create a space where science is made understandable, where patients and families feel supported and where we share conversations and perspectives with compassion, honesty and the belief that knowledge empowers healing,” Soon-Shiong said in a statement.

Halperin, who rose to prominence at Time for his coverage of U.S. elections and political strategy, was political director at ABC in 2017 when multiple allegations of sexual misconduct emerged. 2Way is one of several efforts to re-enter the media landscape, a comeback that has been met with mixed reactions.

2Way launched in October and features shows such as “The Morning Meeting,” which Halperin hosts with Sean Spicer and Dan Turrentine.