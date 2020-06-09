Pau Dones of Spanish Rock Band Jarabe De Palo Dies at 53

Band is behind hits like “La Flaca” and “Agua”

| June 9, 2020 @ 8:32 AM
Pau Dones

Getty

Pau Dones, the lead singer of Spanish rock band Jarabe De Palo, died Tuesday. He was 53.

A statement posted in Spanish to the official Jarabe De Palo twitter and Instagram page translates to, “The Donés Cirera family reports that Pau Donés died on June 9, 2020, as a result of the cancer he suffered from since August 2015. We want to thank the medical team and all the staff of the Vall de Hebrón Hospital, Sant Joan Despí Moisès Broggi Hospital, ICO (Institut Català d’Oncologia), Servei de Paliatius of the Hospital de Viella and VHIO (Vall Hebrón Cancer Institute) for all your work and dedication during all this time. We ask for the utmost respect and intimacy in these difficult times.”

Donés was a songwriter, guitarist and singer known for Jarabe De Palo hits like “La Flaca,” “Agua,” “Depende” and “Bonito.” He retired from performing in 2015 after his cancer diagnosis after the band’s 20th-anniversary tour, and was declared cancer-free a year later. However, his illness came back and he retreated from stage again, except for two sold-out shows played in December 2019 in Barcelona that raised money for cancer research, according to Billboard.

Two weeks ago, the band released a new single called “Eso Que Tu Me Das,” which featured Donés singing. Watch his last music video here.

