HBO Max has placed a series order for Paul Feig and Ellen Rapoport’s “Minx.” Set in 1970s Los Angeles, the series centers on an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher to create the first erotic magazine for women.

Feig will serve as an executive producer on the comedy alongside Rapoport and Dan Magnante of his Feigco Entertainment. Lionsgate Television is the studio. Rapoport will write and serve as showrunner. Rachel Lee Goldenberg directed and executive produced the pilot.

“Minx” stars Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, with a cast that also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano and Oscar Montoya.

“We are so excited about this series, which is fun, feminist, and wholly unique, and we couldn’t ask for a better cast or partners in Ellen, Rachel, Feigco and Lionsgate,” Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for HBO Max, said in a statement.

“Minx” is Feig’s second series with HBO Max, along with “Love Life,” the romantic anthology that was one of the platform’s first originals. That series, also produced by Lionsgate, follows a different protagonist’s quest for love each season, with each half-hour episode telling the story of one of their relationships. Anna Kendrick starred in the first season.

“I’m so grateful to Feigco, Lionsgate and HBO Max for seeing the potential in this story from the first time I showed up in their offices with stacks of ’70s porn magazines,” Rapoport said. “Making ‘Minx’ with our ridiculously talented cast was a dream come true and I’m just thrilled that I get to do it again.”

Rapoport is the writer of Paramount’s “Clifford the Big Red Dog” movie, as well as the Netflix comedy “Desperados” starring Nasim Pedrad.