Paul Giamatti Says He Finally Got on the Phone With Cher After Years of Missed Calls – Here’s What She Wanted to Talk About | Video

Paul Giamatti and Cher finally connected and spoke last year after years of phone tag.

While appearing on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” Thursday, the actor reminisced about the host being on his podcast and mentioning that his number one dream guest was Cher. Colbert admitted to putting some of his weight behind the proposal and asked on Giamatti’s most recent visit to his show if he managed to track the singer down. Apparently the two finally connected after years of missed calls at the end of 2024.

“Cut to me working in Toronto, I’m in a hotel room and the phone rings,” Giamatti said. “I’m watching ‘Rockford Files’ or something on the television and the phone rings, it’s an unknown number, it’s from California. I pick it up and a voice says, ‘Hey, it’s me.’”

Colbert asked if Giamatti knew who it was and the actor exclaimed, “Immediately!”

“I was like, ‘Cher?!’” he added. “It was Cher. She called and I talked to her for about half an hour. Lovely woman. She had been wanting to call me, I wasn’t trying to call her. For years, I’d heard she’d been trying to call me.”

Pressed by Colbert what they talked about for 30 minutes, Giamatti reveealed, “She wanted to tell me how much she liked me in ‘John Adams.’”

He then quipped: “Only about 15 years after I was actually on it.”

“Cher’s a busy woman,” Colbert replied. “And evidently you’re hard to find.”

Giamatti and Cher’s legendary game of phone tag had been going on for years before Colbert helped finally connect the two. While promoting “The Holdovers” in 2023, the actor explained the situation on “The Howard Stern Show.”

“Every now and then I get a message from somebody that says Cher — she really needs to talk to me, like it’s important, like it’s crucial that she talks to me,” Giamatti said on the show. “And I’m like, ‘What the f–k? Why does Cher want to talk to me?’ Nobody will tell me, and then I never hear anything. And then a year will go by and it happens again.”

Thankfully, now we know it is because Cher is one of the biggest “John Adams” fans around.