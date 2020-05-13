Paul Giamatti just saw what his “Rick and Morty” character looks like for the first time, and the results gave the actor quite a chuckle.

He paid a virtual visit to “Late Night with Seth Meyers” Tuesday, and Meyers got the honor of revealing a few stills of Giamatti’s “Story Lord” character, who he voices in an upcoming episode in Season 4.

“I think they did pretty well by you,” Meyers said of the two images — one shows the gray-haired and quite distinguished-looking Story Lord wearing a white coat, while the adjacent picture shows him in action, shirtless and completely ripped.

Also Read: 'Rick & Morty' Co-Creator Justin Roiland Brings New Claymation Series to Quibi

“Oh yeah, that’s pretty interesting. I’m actually — Wow. The chest is like, crazy,” Giamatti said.

“It really makes you wish there’d been more shirtless scenes in ‘John Adams,'” Meyers joked, referencing the 2008 miniseries based on David McCullough’s biography in which Giamatti plays the second President of the United States.

“There really should have been. Were there any in ‘John Adams?'” Giamatti said. “I think there were none. Maybe Jefferson got a little.”

Then Meyers made a quip about the “After Dark John Adams,” and you can guess where the joke went from there.

All in all, the two agreed that Story Lord looks like quite a “distinguished man.”

The second half of Season 4 of “Rick and Morty” is currently airing on Adult Swim.