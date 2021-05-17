Paul McCartney and Hulu Team for Music History Docuseries ‘3, 2, 1’

Paul McCartney is teaming with Hulu on a documentary series focused on music history called “McCartney 3, 2, 1.” For the project, the Beatle will do a deep dive into 50+ years of rock music, as well as his own career, with super producer Rick Rubin.

The docuseries will drop all six episodes on Hulu beginning Friday, July 16. Viewers will see McCartney and Rubin sit down for a one-on-one conversation to discuss McCartney’s work with The Beatles and Wings, his 50-plus years as a solo artist and the arena rock of the 1970s. They will discuss the songwriting, influences and personal relationships that have shaped their songs throughout the years, dating back to when McCartney wrote his first song at age 14.

“McCartney 3, 2, 1” comes from Hulu and Endeavor Content. The series is executive produced by McCartney, Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern with Leila Mattimore serving as co-executive producer.

“McCartney 3,2,1” is directed by Emmy winner Zachary Heinzerling. Endeavor Content serves as the studio, producing alongside MPL Communications Inc., Shangri-La, Film 45, Kennedy Marshall and Diamond Docs.

“Never before have fans had the opportunity to hear Paul McCartney share, in such expansive, celebratory detail, the experience of creating his life’s work — more than 50 years of culture-defining music,” Craig Erwich, president of Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment, said in a statement. “To be an observer as Paul and Rick Rubin deconstruct how some of the biggest hits in music history came to be is truly enlightening. It is an honor that Paul chose to return to Hulu to share this one-of-a-kind series.”

McCartney released his most recent solo album, “McCartney III,” last December, which hit No. 1. in the U.S. and the U.K.