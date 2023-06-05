Grammy-nominated DJ and record producer Paul Oakenfold “categorically” denies any and all sexual harassment claims made against him by his former personal assistant.

On Monday, Oakenfold took to Twitter and shared a personal statement about the sexual harassment allegations his former personal assistant accused him of in a lawsuit that was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. The 24-year-old woman, who is identified as Jane Roe, alleges Oakenfold exposed himself and masturbated in front of her four times on four different different dates while she was in his home as his personal assistant.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all climbs of improper conduct,” Oakenfold began in his statement. “Respect integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with utmost professionalism. It is disheartening to see these baseless accusations, which appear to be nothing more than a calculated attempt to tarnish my reputation and extort money.”

The legal filing also stated that all of the instances of alleged sexual harassment occurred while Oakenfold was “physically near” the plaintiff, with one incident happening in the plaintiff’s own car. The woman said two management companies Oakenfold runs, his manager Paul Stepanek and some unnamed individuals breached her employment rights. She’s now seeking $25,000 in total damages from five claims.

In the meantime, Oakenfold said he has no issue working alongside law enforcement in any investigations, and mentioned that he would exercise his right to fight back.

“I am committed to fully cooperating with any investigations to clear my name and will exhaust all legal remedies available, including the option to countersue, to protect my reputation and seek justice. Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding during this challenging time,” Oakenfold said, wrapping up his comments.

In a a statement to TheWrap, Roe’s attorneys said it took “tremendous courage” for their client to speak out about Oakenfold — who’s worked with Hollywood A-listers, including Madonna and Britney Spears.

“Our legal team is fully committed to holding him and the other defendants accountable for their egregious actions. We hope that this case will continue to shed light on the prevalence of such misconduct and encourage others who have experienced similar acts to reach out and seek justice.”