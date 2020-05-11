Paul Vasquez of ‘Double Rainbow’ Video Fame Dies at 57

His reaction to the phenomenon in Yosemite went viral in 2010

| May 11, 2020 @ 3:00 PM Last Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 3:28 PM
Double Rainbow Guy Paul L Vasquez

CNN

Paul “Bear” Vasquez, the “Double Rainbow” guy whose viral YouTube video reacting to a set of rainbows in Yosemite National Park shot him to fame in 2010, died Saturday. He was 57.

The Mariposa, Calif. resident gained recognition after posting an impassioned video of himself bearing witness to a double rainbow outside of his house. The sounds of Vasquez’s ooh-ing and aah-ing over the rainbows — interspersed with laughter and actual sobs of joy — captured the hearts of people all over the world.

The Mariposa County Coroner’s Office confirmed his death to TheWrap. A cause of death has not been released.

The famous video has garnered over 47 million views since it was posted in January of 2010.

In the video, which you can watch below, Vasquez exclaims, “Oh my god, it’s a full-on double rainbow all the way across the sky!”

He also lets out full-bellied yells, and later cries with joy.

“Oh my God, it’s so bright and vivid,” he says between sobs, which turn into laughter, then back into sobs.

The man became something of a celebrity due to the video, going on to make an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” as well as in ads for Microsoft and Smartwater. He even starred in an in-flight safety video for Delta Air Lines.

