Paul Walter Hauser Says Becoming a Father Made Him ‘Hyper-Aware’ of Toxic Masculinity in His Work: ‘It’s Reached My Doorstep’

This story about Apple TV+’s Black Bird” and Paul Walter Hauser first appeared in the Limited Series/Movies issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine.

It’s been nearly a year since Dennis Lehane’s “Black Bird” premiered on Apple TV+, and viewers are still buzzing over its star Paul Walter Hauser’s Critics Choice and Golden Globe award-winning performance as real-world serial killer Larry Hall.

Icily textured and eerily unnerving, his portrayal of the notorious Civil War reenactor-turned-murderer — one who could be responsible for as many as 50 young women’s disappearances, per some authorities’ estimates — is more slow-boiling and menacing than mustache-twirling. Hauser, buoyed by Lehane’s script, also telegraphs an internal anguish that echoes behavior up to the present day, seen in the many violent, disenfranchised, often white men making headlines, from Jan. 6 to the mass shooting of the week.

It’s no wonder Hauser has been thinking about the implications of toxic masculinity lately. But it’s hardly the first time he’s excavated such themes through his work.

“In a lot of ways, [Larry is] similar to some of the roles I’ve played in a movie like ‘BlacKkKlansman’ or ‘I, Tonya,’ which is a misguided, angry, dissatisfied, unrequited man in America,” Hauser said. “I think a lot of these bad behaviors of some of these characters I play, it all stems from how they grew up and how they handle rejection and grief about themselves — the death of dreams, the death of ideas and settling into being an outcast in the world.”

Hauser said he didn’t have to look to today’s headlines to find dejected, embittered men for inspiration, either. While playing Larry, he found himself thinking of “the socially awkward men that I’ve encountered in my life” and leaning into their “physical tics,” their “poor hygiene” and their habit of “voicing socially awkward opinions.” That was just a starting point.

“Those are all the building blocks to the character, and then the internal life is pretty rich when you have Dennis Lehane’s dialogue and you know that this guy was a serial offender who was changing his story and doing this game of deception,” he said. “But at the same time, I think he got caught in his own web of deception. He is his own victim — though many victims lay before him.”