Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mel Rodriguez Join ‘CSI’ Revival

As CBS’ revival of “CSI” is nearing a series pickup, the project has added three to its cast. Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mel Rodriguez are joining the project, which does not yet have an official greenlight, that would pick up the series more than 20 years after it debuted in 2000.

Though multiple outlets reported Friday that the project was closing in on a straight-to-series order, CBS declined to comment on the series’ status. Original “CSI” stars William Petersen and Jorja Fox have also been rumored to appear on the revival, but that has not been confirmed either.

The show’s creative team, including Anthony Zuiker and Jerry Bruckheimer, are returning for the revival.

“CSI” first premiered in October of 2000 was CBS’ longest-running TV franchise, until “NCIS” surpassed it a few years ago. It ran for 15 seasons, airing a special two-hour finale movie in 2015. It also spawned three spinoffs: “CSI: Miami” which starred David Caruso, the Gary Sinease-led “CSI: NY” and the short-lived “CSI: Cyber,” which featured Patricia Arquette.

The flagship “CSI” took place in Las Vegas and followed a team of crime-scene investigators for the LVPD. That cast included William Petersen, Marg Helgenberger, George Eads, Gary Dourdan and Paul Guilfoyle. Petersen left as Gil Grissom after the 10th season and was replaced by Laurence Fishburne, who himself was later replaced by Ted Danson.