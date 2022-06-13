‘Girls5Eva’ Star Paula Pell Says She Was Rejected From Celebrity Dating App Raya

During a recent interview on WrapWomen’s “UnWrapped” podcast, “Girls5Eva” star Paula Pell revealed that she was rejected from the celebrity dating app Raya. “I waited eight days for an answer. And then finally they were like, ‘we unfortunately at this time cannot accept you into Raya,’” she explained.

Pell’s co-stars Busy Philipps, Sara Bareilles, and Renée Elise Goldsberry were shocked to learn this news about “Saturday Night Live’s” former head writer. “What do they say in ‘Pretty Woman’? ‘Big mistake. Huge,” said Philipps. She went on to remind Pell that she’s married now, so it all worked out in the end.

At the end of the episode, Pell added that one of her friends who “knew the main [Raya] guy” shamed him one night. Afterwards the founder sent “A.P. Bio” actress an apology gift and told her she could join the exclusive app. But by then, it was too late. Sorry Raya, you missed out.

In season two of the Peacock series, Goldsberry’s character Wickie decides to get back in the dating scene by joining Raya. On the app, she matches with “Mean Girls” star Jeff Richmond, who plays himself on the show. Wickie also runs into other celebrities she sees on the app including Joey Sasso from Netflix’s “The Circle.”

