‘Pause With Sam Jay’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO has renewed late-night talk show “Pause With Sam Jay” for a second season, the pay TV channel said Thursday.

The Sam Jay-hosted series features “a new take on the late-night talk show format and uses a fresh lens to plunge into the cultural issues that divide us,” per its official description. The first season of the show debuted in May and is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

“Pause With Sam Jay” is created by Sam Jay and Prentice Penny. Executive producers include Jay, Penny for A Penny For Your Thoughts, Chris Pollack, Langston Kerman, Diane Fitzgerald, David Martin and Kara Baker for Avalon, Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartmann. The show is co-executive produced by Alex Soler for A Penny for Your Thoughts Entertainment. “Pause With Sam Jay” is directed by JamsXBash.

The late-night series is produced for HBO by Art & Industry, Avalon and A Penny For Your Thoughts.

“I can’t express how excited I am to bring you all a second season of ‘Pause,'” Jay said in a statement. “We learned so much during the first season and hope to take those lessons into this new chapter and deliver something even better. There are so many topics to explore and so much growth to be had. I can’t wait to dig in with the team and get to work! See y’all mofos soon!”

Penny added: “I’m super excited that HBO is picking up our show for a second season. I am so proud of what Sam, Langston and the entire ‘Pause’ team put together in the first season and think the conversations explored were simply groundbreaking. Sam is an extremely special talent that continues to shape, push and challenge the culture in so many amazing ways. I can’t wait to see what she wants to explore and dive into for the next season.”

“’Pause’ is such a completely unique format, it’s the perfect platform for Sam’s keen social observations, her unfiltered, comedic point of view, and most of all, her insightful conversation and openness to different perspectives,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said. “We’re so happy to work with Sam and Prentice on a second season.”