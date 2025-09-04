PBS Slashes 15% of Staff After $500 Million Federal Funding Cuts

PBS will cut 15% of its staff, or about 100 positions, as it grapples with the loss of $500 million in federal funds, TheWrap has learned.

The cuts will immediately eliminate 34 jobs, a PBS spokesperson said, along with dozens of open positions and other reductions made over the summer. They follow Congress’ July decision to slash $500 million in annual federal funding for public broadcasters, including PBS and NPR.

“Due to the loss of federal funding PBS eliminated close to 100 positions over the last several months, including 34 valued PBS staff members notified today their employment is ending,” the spokesperson said. “In this unprecedented moment we remain focused on what matters most: ensuring our member stations can deliver quality content and services to communities across America.”

The New York Times first reported on the layoffs Thursday after reviewing an email from to staff from PBS CEO Paula Kerger. “These decisions, while difficult, position PBS to weather the current challenges facing public media,” Kerger said.

PBS has historically relied more on funds from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which distributed federal funds to the broadcasters’ stations. The nonprofit announced it would shut down in January due to the funding cuts.

Last month, PBS slashed its operating budget by 21% and cut its dues requirements for member stations. But Kerger warned staff that “even with the dues reduction, adjusted payment schedule and efforts to raise funds for initial financial stabilization, we all face hard choices about the future.”

NPR has also faced grueling decisions in light of the funding cuts, cutting its operating budget by 8 percent in July in order to fund local stations. But CEO Katherine Maher told Texas Public Radio that the cuts were “a short-term step for how we respond right now.”