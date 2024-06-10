‘Peacemaker 2’: Sol Rodríguez and David Denman Join Cast

Sol Rodríguez and David Denman have joined the second season of James Gunn’s “Peacemaker” show, TheWrap has learned.

Rodríguez is playing Sasha Bordeaux while Denman’s role is being kept under wraps. In the comics, Bordeaux was created by Greg Rucka and Shawn Martinbrough, and first appeared in Detective Comics #751. Bordeaux at first was primarily associated with Batman, and she has subsequently evolved an association with Checkmate, a division of Task Force X.

Rodríguez and Denman are the latest to join the cast which also includes Frank Grillo, who is playing Rick Flagg Sr.

Season 2 of the series, which is written and directed by Gunn and stars John Cena, will continue to explore the explosive escapades of the titular antihero — a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it. In addition to Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee also return.

The sophomore season was delayed in January 2023 when Gunn said he was too busy writing “Superman” and the animated series “Creature Commandos.” The delay was further exacerbated by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Season 2 and is directing three of them, including the first. He and Peter Safran serve as executive producers on the series, with Cena as co-executive producer. Based on characters from DC, “Peacemaker” is produced by Gunn’s Troll Court Entertainment and The Safran Company in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Rodriguez is an Argentinian actress best known for her recurring role in the Paramount+ series “Star Trek: Picard” and her lead role in the Netflix romcom film “Holiday in the Vineyards.” She was recently announced as part of the lead cast in the indie crime film “The Sheriff,” which is preparing for an AFM premiere. Prior to this, she had a memorable recurring role on Freeform’s “Party of Five” reboot from original creators Christopher Keyser & Amy Lippman, playing the Acosta family’s new babysitter. Rodriguez originally broke through the US market with her series regular role in the final season of the ABC Signature/Lifetime series Devious Maids, from creator Marc Cherry.

Veteran actor Denman is best known for the role of Roy Anderson, the ex-fiancé of Pam Beesly on the NBC hit sitcom “The Office.” Other credits inccude “Mare of Easttown” and “Bosch: Legacy.” On the big screen, Deman was most recently seen in “The Equalizer 3.”

Sol Rodriguez is repped by Buchwald. Denman is repped by UTA.