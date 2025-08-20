‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Release Schedule: What Time Does It Premiere?

After a long three years, “Peacemaker” is finally back for a second season.

The new season finds the titular “hero” grappling with learning about a separate reality where Peacemaker is seen as a genuine protector rather than a brutal killer. The rest of the 11th Street Kids are not faring much better after Project Butterfly, and ARGUS is turning up the heat on Peacemaker, led by Rick Flagg Sr., the father of the man Peacemaker killed in “The Suicide Squad.”

Here is where and when to tune in for Season 2 of “Peacemaker.”

When does “Peacemaker” Season 2 come out?

“Peacemaker” Season 2 premieres on Thursday, August 21.

What time are new episodes released?

New episodes of “Peacemaker” Season 2 debut at 9 p.m. ET on Thursdays.

How can I watch “Peacemaker” Season 2?

Like season 1 three years ago, Season 2 of “Peacemaker” will be available for streaming on HBO Max beginning on Aug. 21.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

“Peacemaker” Season 2 episodes drop weekly on Thursdays on HBO Max. The first episode lands on Aug. 21 and continues through the eight-episode run before finishing in early October. Here is the full rundown:

Episode 1 – Aug. 21

Episode 2 – Aug. 28

Episode 3 – Sept. 4

Episode 4 – Sept. 11

Episode 5 – Sept. 18

Episode 6 – Sept. 25

Episode 7 – Oct. 2

Episode 8 – Oct. 9

What is “Peacemaker” Season 2 about?

The second season of “Peacemaker” picks up in the fallout of Project Butterfly. Saving the world saw the 11th Street Kids lose as much as they won while saving the world. Now, ARGUS is eyeing Chris for having a dimensional portal to other worlds, just as he finds a reality where Peacemaker is treated like the hero he always thought he was.

Who is in “Peacemaker” Season 2?

The new season brings back many of the usual suspects. John Cena stars as Peacemaker and is joined by Jennifer Holland as Emila Harcourt, Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Adrian Chase and Steve Agee as John Economos.

Frank Grillo, Tim Meadows and Michael Rooker all join the cast for Season 2.