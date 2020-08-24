Peacock has acquired BBC One’s young adult drama series “Noughts and Crosses.”

Now a Peacock Original, the six-episode series, which reimages racial power structures in an alternate world, will begin streaming on Sept. 4. It originally aired on BBC One in March.

The series is adapted from the first book in British author Malorie Blackman’s YA series. Watch the trailer, which asks “What if Africa had colonized Europe?” above.

Here is the official synopsis from Peacock:

“NOUGHTS + CROSSES imagines an alternate universe in which history happened in racial reverse. In this world, Africa – or “Aprica” – invaded Europe centuries ago, enslaving its people. In present-day London, “Albion,” slavery is an institution of the past, but Jim Crow-esque segregation laws maintain the power dynamic: a ruling class of Black “Crosses” control the country’s politics, wealth and culture over an oppressed, impoverished underclass of white “Noughts” who are at the brink of revolt. Against this backdrop, a forbidden love story unfolds.”

The series stars Jack Rowan as Callum McGregor, a Nought, and Masali Baduza as Sephy Hadley, a Cross and the daughter of a prominent politician. “Destiny crosses their divergent paths, and they’re swept away in a romance that seems doomed from the start,” according to Peacock. Other cast includes Jonathan Ajayi, Helen Baxendale, Paterson Joseph, Josh Dylan, Shaun Dingwall, Jonathan Ajayi, Kike Brimah, Rakie Ayola, Bonnie Mbuli and Ian Hart.

“Noughts + Crosses” is produced by Mammoth Screen, Participant and Roc Nation and is distributed internationally by ITV Studios. Lydia Adetunji writes alongside Nathaniel Price and Rachel Le-Lahay.Julian Holmes and Koby Adom direct the series and Johann Knobel produces. Jeff Skoll and Miura Kite executive produce for Participant, while Kibwe Tavares, Preethi Mavahalli and Damien Timmer executive produce for Mammoth Screen.