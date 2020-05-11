Peacock Sets ‘At-Home Variety Show’ Featuring Seth MacFarlane, NBCU Stars

Amy Poehler, Jane Lynch, Soleil Moon-Frye, Fred Armisen, Kevin Hart and more stars will perform in weekday segments

| May 11, 2020 @ 10:00 AM Last Updated: May 11, 2020 @ 10:35 AM
NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is hatching a new short-form series called “The At-Home Variety Show.”

Beginning Monday, May 11, at 7 p.m. ET, the series will stream every weekday for four weeks.  “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane will introduce each segment, which will generally be under 10 minutes and will feature performances from NBCU stars including Jane Lynch, Soleil Moon-Frye, Fred Armisen, Kevin Hart and more.

Peacock will donate funds to the Feeding America, Americares and United Way charities, which are helping those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including essential workers. Viewers will be encouraged to donate to the charities via Peacock’s website.

“We are excited to stream ‘The At-Home Variety Show’ on Peacock,” said Bill McGoldrick, president of original content at Peacock. “Peacock’s launch coincides with a moment in our history when connection, community and content are more important than ever. We want to deliver fun and timely content in a way that only Peacock can, by bringing together entertainment, news and sports to support these great charities.”

Here is the full lineup of stars, in addition to Poehler, Armisen, Moon-Frye, Lynch and Hart:

Mark Wahlberg, Emmy Rossum, Tony Shalhoub, Elizabeth Banks, Terry Crews, Andy Cohen, Ed Helms, Mario Lopez, Craig Robinson, Stephanie Beatriz, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Kate Berlant, The Bella Twins, D’Arcy Carden, Lauren Ash, Kate del Castillo, Todd Chrisley, Eugenio Derbez, Beth Dover, Terry Dubrow, John Early, Dale Earnhardt Jr., David Feherty, Ben Feldman, Luis Fonsi, Will Forte, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Jenny Hagel, Chelsea Handler, Sean Hayes, John Michael Higgins, Dulé Hill, Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Alyssa Limperis, Tara Lipinski, Mary McCormack, Christopher Meloni, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Paul Nassif, Ne-Yo, Sierra Teller Ornelas, Patton Oswalt, Paula Pell, Ana María Polo, Carlos Ponce, James Roday, Amber Ruffin, Mike Schur, Lilly Singh, Mary Sohn, Team USA Athletes, Joe Lo Truglio, Eva Victor, Jean Villepique, David Wain, Johnny Weir, Larry Wilmore and more.

There are several ways to tune in, even if you don’t have a Peacock subscription. The show will be available on Peacock’s social media handles, including YouTube and Facebook. It will also be available to subscribers within the streaming service in its Browse and Trending sections. Xfinity X1 and Flex users in the U.S. also have access to Peacock.

