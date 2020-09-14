Larry Wilmore is ready to talk to America about race. And so is Amber Ruffin.

Peacock dropped the trailers for Wilmore and Ruffins’s upcoming late-night shows on Monday, and the “Wilmore” video features the actor and comedian brainstorming about those conversations — with himself.

Ruffin, a writer for “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” is finally getting her own late-night show, which features, among many wonderful jokes and skits, “Thoughtful monologues on how to defeat systemic racism!”

“Okay, so we got this brand new late-night show coming to Peacock where we’re finally going to have those conversations that America says they want to have right now,” Wilmore said to himself in the video. “Finally,” he answered himself.

Wilmore’s show premieres this Friday, Sept. 18, with new episodes coming weekly, including discussions with high profile people from all different backgrounds, including sports, politics, and entertainment. Each episode will cover the election as well as the important conversations of the week.

Ruffin promises her show will be a “laugh-riot,” featuring her smart and funny take on the week’s news. “The Amber Ruffin Show” premieres Sept. 25.

Wilmore, who has an overall production deal with Universal TV, will executive produce with Jo Miller, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, David Miner, and Michael Rotenberg. The series is produced by Jax Media and Universal Television.

Ruffin executive produces with Jenny Hagel, Meyers and Mike Shoemaker. The series is produced by Universal Television and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

Watch the trailers above and below.