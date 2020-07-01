Peacock will get an influx of content from ViacomCBS when it rolls out nationwide next month, signing a licensing deal that covers older TV shows from Showtime and CBS, as well as films from Paramount’s library.

The TV series include “Ray Donovan,” “The Affair,” “Charmed,” “Undercover Boss,” “The Game,” “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood.” On the film side, Peacock will get access to “The Godfather” trilogy, “Catch Me If You Can,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “American Beauty,” “Patriot Games,” “Last Holiday,” “Fatal Attraction,” “The Firm,” and “An Officer and a Gentleman.”

The TV series will be available at Peacock’s July 15 nationwide launch — “Charmed” will be available in October — on a non-exclusive basis, while Peacock will have limited exclusivity on the films on a rolling schedule between 2021-2023.

“We are truly excited to bring some of the most popular movies and series from across the ViacomCBS family of brands to Peacock,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock. “We continue to expand the Peacock catalog with premium programming from NBCUniversal and beyond; partnering with companies like ViacomCBS to ensure that all of our viewers can choose from the best entertainment options available in the market today.”

ViacomCBS is licensing the content to Peacock despite its plans to beef up its own streaming service, CBS All Access, into a more robust offering. “This agreement with Peacock demonstrates the incredible and enduring value of ViacomCBS content,” said Dan Cohen, President, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. “The partnership we are announcing today is consistent with our strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively licensing our library product to third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms.”

Peacock has been available to Comcast subscribers since April. It will launch next month with both free and paid tiers, though its originals including the “Psych” sequel and “Brave New World” adaptation will be available to paying customers.