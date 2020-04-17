The Pros and Cons of Peacock’s Pandemic Launch | Podcast

While streaming numbers are up across the board, other challenges have presented themselves

Peacock had its soft launch this week — just for Comcast cable subscribers, full launch coming on July 15 — and while some might argue that debuting as everyone self-isolates is a good thing, there are some big drawbacks to launching during this challenging time.

In this week’s episode of “TheWrap-Up,” hosts Sharon Waxman and Daniel Goldblatt discussed the launch of Peacock — the new streaming service from NBCUniversal — with Wrap Pro reporters Tim Baysinger and Sean Burch.

Baysinger pointed out that there are two major reasons why Peacock’s launch may suffer: “They were planning on using the formerly known as 2020 Summer Olympics, now 2021 Summer Olympics, as a big marketing tool to launch around, at least nationwide. Obviously, without the Olympics, they lose a big marketing tool that was also going to be free because they could just use their own platform.”

Peacock was also heavily affected by the shutdown of all Hollywood productions.

But it’s not all bad news — Burch pointed out that Netflix and Roku have seen huge spikes in streaming, which should bode well for Peacock.

