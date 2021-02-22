Peacock Renews ‘TrollsTopia’ for Season 2, and the Gang Is Split on the New Smooth Jazz Troll (Trailer)

Peacock has renewed “Trolls” series “TrollsTopia” for a second season.

Friendships between the tribes are stronger than ever with the arrival of “Pal-entine’s Day” and the help of the new Metroll train station, connecting all of the neighborhoods together. But when Chaz, a smooth jazz troll arrives, Poppy realizes she accidentally excluded an entire tribe from TrollsTopia and must do everything she can to make her new friends feel at home.

We’re sure that will mean glitter and hugs and songs and holidays and cupcakes and…

Watch the trailer via the video above.

“TrollsTopia” is the next chapter in the hair-raising adventures of the trolls. Now that Poppy knows there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony in a grand experiment she calls TrollsTopia!

Sequentially, the story starts with 2016 movie “Trolls,” then continues on Netflix with series “Trolls: The Beat Goes On.” The universe then picked back up on the big screen with 2020’s “Trolls World Tour,” which birthed Peacock’s “TrollsTopia.”

So, the movie casts (like Anna Kendrick as Poppy and Justin Timberlake as Branch) are consistent, and the main show casts (Amanda Leighton as Poppy and Skylar Astin as Branch) are consistent. There is also some crossover between both versions, like Ron Funches as Cooper.

“TrollsTopia’s” voice cast also includes David Fynn (as Biggie, who is played by James Corden in the movies), Kenan Thompson (as Tiny Diamond), Megan Hilty (as Holly Darlin’), Jeanine Mason (as Minuet Sonata), Kevin Michael Richardson (as Smidge) and Sam Haft.

Matthew Beans serves as executive producer of both “Trolls” series. Both are produced by DreamWorks Animation.