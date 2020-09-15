Peacock Tops 15 Million Subscribers 2 Months After Nationwide Launch, Comcast CEO Says

Peacock has topped 15 million subscribers to date, Comcast CEO Brian L. Roberts said during Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia Conference Tuesday, exactly two months after the NBCUniversal-owned streaming service rolled out nationwide.

Roberts last gave an update on Peacock’s signups when reporting Comcast’s second-quarter earnings on July 30, revealing the new platform had hit 10 million subs at that time.

Peacock’s ad-supported service first became available to Comcast and Cox customers on April 15, before rolling out to nationwide in mid-July. The service is still not available on Roku or Amazon Fire TV devices, the two biggest players in the streaming world.

Comcast has projected Peacock would have up to 35 million subscribers by the end of 2024.

Peacock offers two different streaming options. The free option, called Peacock Free, includes next-day access to current seasons of freshman broadcast series on NBC, as well as library content like “Parks & Recreation” and curated daily news and sports programming. As for Peacock originals, this option only includes “select” episodes as well as access to what Peacock is calling “streaming genre channels” like “SNL Vault,” “Family Movie Night” and “Olympic Profiles.”

The second tier, called Peacock Premium, is available for no extra charge to Comcast and Cox subscribers. For everyone else, it cost $4.99 a month for an ad-supported option, or $9.99 a month to have no ads. The Premium tier features everything on the Free option but includes all Peacock Originals, early access to late-night series like “Tonight Show” and “Late Night” and more sports including Premier League soccer.

On Tuesday, Roberts did not give a breakdown of how many of Peacock’s 15 million signups are Peacock Free customers and how many are Peacock Premium subs.