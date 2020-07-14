Here Are the TV Shows and Movies That Will Be Available on Peacock at Nationwide Launch

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, launches nationwide Wednesday with hundreds of titles, including beloved TV series, blockbuster film franchises and some originals created specifically for the platform.

And while we’re willing to bet you’ve heard classics like “Cheers” and “30 Rock” and originals “Brave New World” and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” are among the offerings that will be available at launch, we’re also pretty sure you don’t know how many other shows and movies you’ll have access to on Day 1.

Well, don’t worry, because TheWrap has rounded up a list of the biggest films and TV series that will be streaming on Peacock when the service rolls out for everyone tomorrow. (It’s been available to Comcast and Cox subscribers since April.)

Oh, first, in case you were wondering, the platform has both an ad-supported free option, called Peacock Free, and two versions of its paid tier, Peacock Premium. Available for no extra charge to Comcast and Cox subscribers, Peacock Premium will cost everyone else $4.99/month for the ad-supported option, “serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour,” and $9.99/month for the ad-free package.

Peacock Free, will include next-week access to new episodes of current seasons of NBC series, as well as library content and curated daily news and sports programming. When it comes to Peacock originals, this option only includes “sample” episodes.

The Premium tier features everything on the Free option but includes all Peacock originals, plus things like next-day streaming of new episodes of current season NBC shows, as well as access to all of Peacock’s Premier League soccer matches. Additionally, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will be available at 8 p.m. ET to Peacock Premium subscribers, when the shows return to in-studio production.

Readers can find our list of highlights from Peacock’s Day 1 lineup (not its *entire* library) below, which includes new original series along with NBCUniversal’s library titles and a selection of third-party acquired shows and movies.

More content will become available in the coming months, including additional original series like the “Saved by the Bell” revival and “Battlestar Galactica” reboot, as well as library content like “The Office,” which won’t be flying over from Netflix until next year.

TV SERIES

PEACOCK ORIGINALS

Brave New World

The Capture

Intelligence

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Lost Speedways

In Deep with Ryan Lochte

Where’s Waldo?

Cleopatra in Space

Curious George

CURRENT SEASON SERIES

Saturday Night Live

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Superstore

Will & Grace

Law & Order: SVU

Chicago P.D.

Chicago Fire

Chicago Med

New Amsterdam

Manifest

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

World of Dance

Days of Our Lives

La Doña

Cennet

Minuto para Ganar

Noticiero Telemundo

100 Días para Enamorarnos

Dateline

NBC Nightly News

Meet the Press

LIBRARY TITLES

30 Rock

Parks and Recreation

Cheers

Frasier

Punky Brewster

Saved By the Bell

Saturday Night Live

The Carol Burnett Show

The Johnny Carson Show

Leave It to Beaver

Everybody Loves Raymond

Two and a Half Men

King of Queens

George Lopez

Suits

Law & Order

Law & Order: SVU

Law and Order: Criminal Intent

Yellowstone

House

Downton Abbey

Battlestar Galactica

Friday Night Lights

Psych

Heroes

Monk

Parenthood

Columbo

Botched

Below Deck

Chrisley Knows Best

Southern Charm

Hell’s Kitchen

Jay Leno’s Garage

Bad Girls Club

Shahs of Sunset

Dateline

Snapped

Aaron Hernandez Uncovered

Project Blue Book

Ray Donovan

The Affair

Undercover Boss

The Game

Everybody Hates Chris

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Betty En NY

Preso No. 1

Al Otro Lado Del Muro

Santa Diabla

El Chema

El Baron

Caso Cerrado

Chiquis ‘n Control

Corazón Valiente

¿Dónde Está Elisa?

El Rostro De La Venganza

Guerra De Ídolos

I Love Jenni

José José

Mi Familia Perfecta

Perro Amor

Quien Es Quein

Reina De Corazones

Relaciones Peligrosas

The Riveras

Un Poquito Tuyo

Celia

Victoria and Victorinos

MOVIES

Jurassic Park

American Psycho

Do the Right Thing

Kicking & Screaming

You, Me & Dupree

Shrek

Scarface

The Blair Witch Project

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Matrix

The Mummy

The Birds

Frankenstein