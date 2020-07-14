Here Are the TV Shows and Movies That Will Be Available on Peacock at Nationwide Launch

Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service, launches nationwide Wednesday with hundreds of titles, including beloved TV series, blockbuster film franchises and some originals created specifically for the platform.
And while we’re willing to bet you’ve heard classics like “Cheers” and “30 Rock” and originals “Brave New World” and “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home” are among the offerings that will be available at launch, we’re also pretty sure you don’t know how many other shows and movies you’ll have access to on Day 1.
Well, don’t worry, because TheWrap has rounded up a list of the biggest films and TV series that will be streaming on Peacock when the service rolls out for everyone tomorrow. (It’s been available to Comcast and Cox subscribers since April.)
Oh, first, in case you were wondering, the platform has both an ad-supported free option, called Peacock Free, and two versions of its paid tier, Peacock Premium. Available for no extra charge to Comcast and Cox subscribers, Peacock Premium will cost everyone else $4.99/month for the ad-supported option, “serving no more than five minutes of advertising per hour,” and $9.99/month for the ad-free package.
Peacock Free, will include next-week access to new episodes of current seasons of NBC series, as well as library content and curated daily news and sports programming. When it comes to Peacock originals, this option only includes “sample” episodes.
The Premium tier features everything on the Free option but includes all Peacock originals, plus things like next-day streaming of new episodes of current season NBC shows, as well as access to all of Peacock’s Premier League soccer matches. Additionally, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will be available at 8 p.m. ET to Peacock Premium subscribers, when the shows return to in-studio production.
Readers can find our list of highlights from Peacock’s Day 1 lineup (not its *entire* library) below, which includes new original series along with NBCUniversal’s library titles and a selection of third-party acquired shows and movies.
More content will become available in the coming months, including additional original series like the “Saved by the Bell” revival and “Battlestar Galactica” reboot, as well as library content like “The Office,” which won’t be flying over from Netflix until next year.
TV SERIES
PEACOCK ORIGINALS
Brave New World
The Capture
Intelligence
Psych 2: Lassie Come Home
Lost Speedways
In Deep with Ryan Lochte
Where’s Waldo?
Cleopatra in Space
Curious George
CURRENT SEASON SERIES
Saturday Night Live
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Late Night with Seth Meyers
Superstore
Will & Grace
Law & Order: SVU
Chicago P.D.
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
New Amsterdam
Manifest
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
World of Dance
Days of Our Lives
La Doña
Cennet
Minuto para Ganar
Noticiero Telemundo
100 Días para Enamorarnos
Dateline
NBC Nightly News
Meet the Press
LIBRARY TITLES
30 Rock
Parks and Recreation
Cheers
Frasier
Punky Brewster
Saved By the Bell
Saturday Night Live
The Carol Burnett Show
The Johnny Carson Show
Leave It to Beaver
Everybody Loves Raymond
Two and a Half Men
King of Queens
George Lopez
Suits
Law & Order
Law & Order: SVU
Law and Order: Criminal Intent
Yellowstone
House
Downton Abbey
Battlestar Galactica
Friday Night Lights
Psych
Heroes
Monk
Parenthood
Columbo
Botched
Below Deck
Chrisley Knows Best
Southern Charm
Hell’s Kitchen
Jay Leno’s Garage
Bad Girls Club
Shahs of Sunset
Dateline
Snapped
Aaron Hernandez Uncovered
Project Blue Book
Ray Donovan
The Affair
Undercover Boss
The Game
Everybody Hates Chris
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Betty En NY
Preso No. 1
Al Otro Lado Del Muro
Santa Diabla
El Chema
El Baron
Caso Cerrado
Chiquis ‘n Control
Corazón Valiente
¿Dónde Está Elisa?
El Rostro De La Venganza
Guerra De Ídolos
I Love Jenni
José José
Mi Familia Perfecta
Perro Amor
Quien Es Quein
Reina De Corazones
Relaciones Peligrosas
The Riveras
Un Poquito Tuyo
Celia
Victoria and Victorinos
MOVIES
Jurassic Park
American Psycho
Do the Right Thing
Kicking & Screaming
You, Me & Dupree
Shrek
Scarface
The Blair Witch Project
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Matrix
The Mummy
The Birds
Frankenstein