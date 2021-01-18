‘Peaky Blinders’ to End With Season 6

“Peaky Blinders” will conclude with the drama’s upcoming sixth season, the BBC announced Monday.

“Peaky is back and with a bang,” creator and writer Steven Knight said in a statement Monday. “After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher. We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form.”

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach added: “Along with our wonderful, supportive, partners at BBC and Netflix, we have been working diligently to ensure we can get Peaky safely back into production; the safety of our cast and crew is always our priority. Thank you to all the Peaky fans who have been so unwaveringly supportive and patient. Series six marks the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on.”

Also Read: 'Peaky Blinders': Cillian Murphy Takes a Tommy Gun to a Scarecrow in New Season 5 Trailer (Video)

Netflix, which airs the BBC show in the U.S., did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment on the series ending.

The sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” was written by Knight. Anthony Byrne will return to direct Season 6, with Nick Goding producing. Executive producers include Knight, Mandabach, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne and Cillian Murphy. Tommy Bulfin is executive producer for the BBC and Lucy Bedford is executive producer for Tiger Aspect.

“Peaky Blinders” hails from Caryn Mandabach Productions and is co-produced with Tiger Aspect Productions and distributed internationally by Banijay Rights.

More to come…