Pedro Gomez, Longtime ESPN Sportscaster, Dies at 58

Pedro Gomez, a reporter for ESPN for nearly 20 years, passed away suddenly on Sunday, the network said. He was 58.

No cause of death was given.

The Gomez family said in a statement, “Pedro was far more than a media personality. He was a Dad, loving husband, loyal friend, coach and mentor. He was our everything and his kids’ biggest believer. He died unexpectedly at home this afternoon.”

Gomez began his career at ESPN in 2003 after a six-year stint at the Arizona Republic as a sports columnist and national baseball writer. He also served as the Oakland Athletics beat writer for the Sacramento Bee from 1995-97 and, before that, at the San Jose Mercury News from 1990-1994.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn that our friend and colleague Pedro Gomez has passed away,” James Pitaro, Chairman, ESPN and Sports Content said in a statement. “Pedro was an elite journalist at the highest level and his professional accomplishments are universally recognized. More importantly, Pedro was a kind, dear friend to us all. Our hearts are with Pedro’s family and all who love him at this extraordinarily difficult time.”