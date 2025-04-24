Pedro Pascal Slams J.K. Rowling’s Celebration of Anti-Trans Bill: ‘Heinous LOSER Behavior’

Pedro Pascal took a strong stance against “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling’s support for anti-LGBTQ legislation in the UK on Wednesday. The star of “The Last of Us” responded to a Reel shared on Instagram by Tariq Ra’ouf that stated “that awful disgusting s–t, that has consequences.” Pascal commented that Rowling’s position is “heinous LOSER behavior.”

On April 17 Rowling, who has expressed strong anti-trans beliefs in recent years, made it clear she supported the U.K. Supreme Court ruling on trans women that the words “women” and “sex” in the U.K.’s Equality Act specifically refer to biological women and biological sex.

“I love it when a plan comes together,” Rowling wrote on X alongside the hashtags #SupremeCourt and #WomensRights and a photo of herself smoking a cigar, an apparent reference to A-Team character and master tactician John “Hannibal” Smith.

Rowling’s support of the legislation is “some serious Voldemort villain s–t,” said Ra’ouf. The author is “just so proud of all the work that she’s been doing over the last few years to stoke hatred and fear into the general public about a very small minority population that’s already some of the most misunderstood people on the earth,” he added.

“Awful disgusting S–T is exactly right,” Pascal responded. “Heinouse LOSER behavior.”

Ra’ouf’s words echo Pascal’s from February 2025 when he commented, “I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist.”

Pascal has made his support for the transgender community clear for years, and most recently wore a t-shirt reading “Protect the Dolls” to the U.K. premiere of “Thunderbolts*” in London on Tuesday, April 22. His sister, Lux, came out as a transgender woman in February 2021.

“Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan also spoke out against Rowling this week. On Sunday Coughlan shared an article in her Instagram Story from The Cut condemning Rowling’s response to a recent U.K. Supreme Court ruling on trans women and added, “Keep your new ‘Harry Potter’ lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a 10 foot pole.”