“The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal is proud to support his sister Lux Pascal, who came out as transgender this week.

Lux, 28, announced she identifies as a transgender woman in an interview with Chilean magazine “Ya” (the Pascal family is from Chile). Pedro Pascal proudly introduced his sister to the world and shared a copy of the “Ya” cover feature featuring Lux with the caption, “mi hermana, mi corazón, nuestra Lux” — which translates to, “my sister, my heart, our Lux.”

In the interview, Lux told “Ya” she’s been on hormone replacement therapy since July 2020, and added, “My transition has been something that’s very natural for everyone in my family … It’s almost something that they expected to happen.”

Lux said she previously told her family she identified as nonbinary, but quickly realized she was actually a woman. “Moving through the world as a woman is much more simple for me,” as a trans woman, Lux said, adding, “but I still advocate for nonbinary identities to have a space in society.”

Both Pascal siblings are artists; Lux said she’s studying acting at the Juilliard School in New York City. Lux said her older brother Pedro has been a huge source of support throughout her transition, both in private and publicly. The “Game of Thrones” actor has been a vocal advocate for transgender rights since before his sister publicly came out, and added his pronouns in his social media bios.

He also responded once to a fan who asked on Twitter if he believed in trans rights by saying, “forever and always.”

Lux told the magazine Pedro “has been an important part” of her transition. “He’s also an artist and has served as a guide for me,” Lux said. “He was one of the first people to gift me the tools that started shaping my identity.”

She added that when she came out as trans to Pedro over a video call earlier this year, he had a heartwarming response. “He asked me how I felt, because I remember he was a little worried,” Lux said, but added he quickly congratulated her and said, “perfect, this is incredible.”