peggy rajski lmu

Getty Images

Peggy Rajski Sacked as Dean of Loyola Marymount Film School After Less Than 3 Years (Exclusive)

by | March 17, 2021 @ 12:06 PM

The mid-term ouster follows complaints about her abrasive management style, an insider says

Peggy Rajski has been sacked as dean of Loyola Marymount University’s prestigious School of Film and Television after less than three years following complaints about her abrasive behavior to faculty and staff, TheWrap has learned.

In a March 12 letter to the school, LMU Provost Thomas Poon said that he had met with Rajski that afternoon and “informed her of my decision that the school and the university would be best served by new SFTV leadership.” He named Communication and Performance Arts professor Bryant Keith Alexander as interim dean of the L.A.-based school. By the weekend, Rajski’s biography page had been removed from the university’s website.

Diane Haithman

Diane Haithman

Senior Entertainment Business Reporter • diane@thewrap.com • @dhaithman

