Showtime Releases ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ Premiere Early for Free Online

Sequel series starring Natalie Dormer and Nathan Lane makes its network debut Sunday

| April 24, 2020 @ 7:27 AM Last Updated: April 24, 2020 @ 8:08 AM
Penny Dreadful City of Angels

Justin Lubin/SHOWTIME

Showtime released the series premiere of “Penny Dreadful” sequel “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” for free online on Friday, two days ahead of its planned network debut.

The first episode of the new 10-episode drama starring Natalie Dormer and Nathan Lane is available for free now on YouTube and SHO.com. The premiere has also been released “across multiple television and streaming providers’ devices, websites, applications and authenticated online services and their free on demand channels,” per Showtime, and is available for free on the Showtime stand-alone service at showtime.com.

Created by “Penny Dreadful” creator John Logan, “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” will make its linear debut Sunday at 10/9c on Showtime.

Also Read: How LA's Mid-1900s Freeway Project Brought 'Penny Dreadful' Back to Showtime

Along with Lane and Dormer, the series stars Daniel Zovatto, Kerry Bishé, Rory Kinnear, Adriana Barraza, Michael Gladis, Jessica Garza and Johnathan Nieves.

“A spiritual descendant of the original series, ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” opens in 1938 Los Angeles, a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension,” according to its description. “When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) and his partner Lewis Michener (Lane) become embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart. ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’ explores an exciting mix of the supernatural and the combustible reality of the period.”

Along with the early release on Friday, Showtime announced it is making a donation to the Farmworkers’ COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund on behalf of the show, “to help raise funds for farmworkers and their families, similar to the Vega family depicted in the series,” per the channel. “California produces over two-thirds of the fruits and nuts and over a third of the vegetables consumed in the U.S. With this series set in Los Angeles, the network is donating in support of those who feed us through their labor and ensure our food supply, as these communities may be among the hardest hit due to lack of resources.”

Logan executive produces “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels” alongside Michael Aguilar, Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions produces. James Bagley serves as co-executive producer.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE