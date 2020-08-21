Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful” sequel “City of Angels” is done after one season.

“Showtime has decided not to move forward with another season of ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.’ We would like to thank executive producers John Logan, Michael Aguilar and the entire cast and crew for their outstanding work on this project,” the network said in a statement.

The network aired the show’s now-series finale on June 28.

Also Read: How Natalie Dormer Kept Her 4 Different Roles Straight in 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels'

Showtime described the series as “a spiritual descendant” of the original “Penny Dreadful,” which was set in Victorian-era London. The new series took place in 1938 Los Angeles, “a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension.”

“City of Angels” starred Natalie Dormer, Daniel Zovatto, Nathan Lane, Michael Gladis, Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood and Ethan Peck. Rory Kinnear, who played Frankenstein’s Monster on the original “Penny Dreadful,” returned as a different character for the follow-up.

“Penny Dreadful” creator John Logan wrote and executive produced “City of Angels” with Michael Aguilar (“Kidding”) also serving as an executive producer.

The originals series ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2016 and starred Josh Harnett and Ava Green.

Variety first reported on the cancellation.