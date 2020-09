“Pennyworth” is putting a Bat in the oven.

Epix’s Batman prequel has revealed that in its second season, Martha Kane will be pregnant with Thomas Wayne’s child. Any DC Comics fan will immediately know just who that child grows up to become.

The announcement was made Saturday during the second part of DC FanDome.

As previously revealed, Lucius Fox will be appearing in the second season. Fox most memorably portrayed by Morgan Freeman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” Trilogy (he was also played by Chris Chalk in Fox’s “Gotham”). Also joining the show for season two will be James Purefoy, Edward Hogg, Jessye Romeo, Ramon Tikaram and Harriet Slater.

“Pennyworth” centers on a young Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), long before he was the Wayne family’s butler, and takes place in the 1960s. It deals with his exploits with the elder Wayne (Ben Aldridge), who in this series is a young billionaire. Emma Paetz stars as Martha Kane (who will eventually become Martha Wayne). “Pennyworth” also stars Hainsley Lloyd Bennett, Ryan Fletcher, Dorothy Atkinson, Polly Walker, Paloma Faith and Jason Flemyng.

“Pennyworth” was developed by “Gotham” veteran Bruno Heller, who executive produces with Danny Cannon and Matthew Patnick. It is based on the DC Comics characters by Bob Kane and Bill Finger.