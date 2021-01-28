People Have Jokes About Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Insane ‘Jewish Space Lasers’ Conspiracy Theory

A lot of very funny people had a lot of fun on Twitter Thursday night at the expense of Georgia Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, causing the term “Jewish Space Laser” to trend. Like this one:

Call me a Luddite but I’m perfectly happy with my Jewish Space Inkjet. https://t.co/ggp2DB6qX6 — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) January 29, 2021

Don’t worry, we’ll get to more of those jokes in just a second. First, we need to explain just what the heck is happening.

Now, Greene is well known for holding extremist, racist and antidemocratic political views and for promoting a litany of insane conspiracy theories including QAnon. But on Thursday an old Facebook post, resurfaced by Media Matters, revealed what may be her most insane — and most racist — conspiracy theory of all: That lasers controlled by Jewish people caused the 2018 California wildfires.

No, really. In the now-deleted post, preserved by Media Matters, Greene wrote that there were “too many coincidences to ignore” regarding the fires, and opined that they weren’t a natural phenomenon at all. Instead, and we swear we aren’t kidding, she theorized that: 1) the Rothschilds, a wealthy Jewish family frequently mentioned by Nazis and other racist groups who advance horrific anti-Semitic conspiracy theories; 2) Teamed up with PG&E and the government of California; 3) To deliberately cause the fires using; 4) A laser from space; 5) In order to clear out land for a high speed rail line.

Also Read: 'Morning Joe' Calls on House Leadership to Punish Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene (Video)

Yes, a U.S. congresswoman who is fully endorsed by her party, the Republicans, wrote that just two years ago. And lest you think we’re kidding, here’s a screenshot of the post, courtesy again of Media Matters.

OK, caught up? Good. Now you know what “Jewish Space Laser” means. Freaked out? We get it. So we’re going to skip right to the very good jokes to help cheer you up despite knowing that that the sitting U.S. congresswoman, who was just given a plum committee assignment by her party even after her other extremist views came to light, wrote that.

First up, comedian Patton Oswalt, who really just owned the night with this joke you can literally hear in your mind.

Also Read: Parkland Survivor David Hogg Calls Out 'Embarrassing' Video of Marjorie Taylor Greene Accosting Him

(Fred Schneider from the B-52s voice): “Jewish Space Laser!” https://t.co/olRA8rWrVG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 29, 2021

Shit I’m gonna be muttering, “Jewish Space Laser” to the tune of “Paperback Writer” all weekend. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 29, 2021

🎶Oooooooh no

There goes Tokyo

Jewish Space Laser!🎶 https://t.co/olRA8rWrVG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 29, 2021

Next, “Crazy Ex Girlfriend” co-creator and star Rachel Bloom made us LOL, literally OL, with this video clip poking fun at the scramble to write a bunch of parody songs inspired by “Jewish Space Lasers.”

WOW IT’S ALL HAPPENING WOW WOW WOW pic.twitter.com/3dZIPGQNde — Rachel Bloom (@Racheldoesstuff) January 29, 2021

“Difficult People” co-creator Billy Eichner had this gem:

I wish crazy people like this would stop thinking I’m controlling space lasers because I’m Jewish when in truth it’s because I’m GAY and FUN. https://t.co/gMW667VKl7 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 29, 2021

And we’re always here for a Mel Brooks reference.

All you people pretending not to know about the Jewish Space Laser, when @MelBrooks told us all about it ages ago. https://t.co/uJ4TWdHXAl — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 29, 2021

Read on for some more very fun jokes about this not very fun thing.

Did somebody say Jewish Space Laser? pic.twitter.com/6F3M6cE5Ys — Nick Confessore (@nickconfessore) January 28, 2021

The secret Jewish space laser was great for my sons’ bris, but the wildfires are a step too far. https://t.co/cGs967pKig — David Brooks (@nytdavidbrooks) January 29, 2021