People Think Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic Suspension for Pot Is ‘Absolutely Insane’

Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension after failing a drug test for cannabis use, and the news that she is being benched for at least part of the Tokyo Olympics is not sitting well with fans.

Original reports on Richardson’s drug tests speculated if she used steroids, but Enquirer sports reporter Tyler Dragon noted Thursday evening that it wasn’t a performance-enhancing drug that Richardson was caught using — just weed.

“Sha’Carri Richardson did not use steroids, according to a source. Richardson is facing a 30-day suspension for testing positive for marijuana,” Dragon reported. He noted that Richardson will likely have to miss her 100 meter race but could still compete in the 4×100 relay.

Richardson is the defending 100 meter champion and typically dominates in that race. She destroyed the competition in the U.S. Olympic Trials earlier this month, just days after her mother died.

Death of her mom during trials had her stressed. The weed relaxed her so she could be in the moment to race. I hate this. Ugh… Marijuana should not be illegal. — Rayrita (@RealRayrita) July 2, 2021

Richardson, age 21, told the Washington Post at the time her mother’s death is “still a very, very, very sensitive and confusing topic to me” and added, “I definitely pay her respect every time I step on the track.”

News that Richardson was suspended for pot use prompted a larger conversation online over cannabis legalization. Many people weighed in and said they thought that pot (which is federally illegal and inexplicably classified as a Schedule 1 drug, on par with heroin according to the government) should be legalized across the country. Even so, though, the main reason Richardson is in trouble is because of the Olympic Committee’s policies on drug use and conduct, which is a separate matter.

Actress Patricia Arquette weighed in, and said, “this is ridiculous. What are they thinking?”

The incident also reminded some people of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps’ six-month suspension in 2014 after he was caught smoking a bong and arrested for drunk driving.

Michaela Phelps was hitting the bong and won 20 gold medals 🏅 let them blow loud! — Zay The Great ™️ (@RealRiteZaya) July 2, 2021

Richardson herself addressed the suspension in a brief tweet Thursday that simply read, “I am human.” Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. replied and said, “This is bull Shxt……tbh.”

Check out some more reactions to Richardson’s suspension below.

So her spot will go to a slower runner who doesn’t use marijuana. Perfect. What!?!? — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 2, 2021

I mean, this is absolutely insane. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 2, 2021

Lord don’t let my girl Sha'Carri Richardson miss the whole Tokyo Olympics over smoking a plant that should be legal. Gotdamn. We need some marijuana sense in this world. — Young Daddy (@Toure) July 2, 2021

To the people saying it’s Sha’Carri Richardson’s fault, ok, no one forced her to smoke, but no it’s not her fault that she lives in a world where marijuana is criminalized when it never should have been. It was criminalized for political reasons and racial reasons not safety. — Young Daddy (@Toure) July 2, 2021

Oh , so Sha’Carri Richardson reached the level of fame where it’s “try and find ANYTHING“ to mess with her. Got it… — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) July 2, 2021

Sprinting Phenom Sha’Carri Richardson is allegedly suspended from the Olympics for marijuana use.



Suspending athletes for smoking weed in 2021 is dumb. Smoking weed knowing you will be drug tested is also dumb.



I’m not sure which is dumber. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 2, 2021

If Sha’Carri Richardson ran a 100-meter sprint in less than 11 seconds on weed y’all better give her TWO fuckin medals https://t.co/sBEITW0GB0 — 💜 Miss Gender 💜 (@girldrawsghosts) July 2, 2021

Let me rewrite this headline:



USADA is about to cost the country a medal and screw Sha’Carri Richardson over something that’s legal in 18 states, not a performance enhancing drug, and medicinally legal in Louisiana. https://t.co/V2L98nx1Bj — Jason Nichols (@drjasonnichols) July 2, 2021

If you’re afraid of Sha’Carri smoking the brakes off y’all, just say that, but suspending people for using marijuana—a billion-dollar industry at this point—is ridiculous. https://t.co/PVOUgKSxRI — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) July 2, 2021

Weed doesn’t make you run faster.



The punishment has nothing to do with unfair competition. It’s about dictating morality. The irony, of course, is that worse behavior (public drunkenness, even harder drugs) would probably not be detected or be a violation.



Let Sha’Carri run! — Sean Perryman (@SeanPerrymanVA) July 2, 2021

BREAKING:

Sell “cannabis” and you qualify as an entrepreneur ,



use “weed” and you’re disqualified as an Olympian!?



I neither smoke nor drink, but I need both to make any sense of this👇🏿#ShaCarri #ShaCarriRichardson https://t.co/6Z9f5TlSsE — Cornell William Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) July 2, 2021

Wow, Sha’Carri Richardson could miss the 100m at the Olympics over WEED. That is just awful https://t.co/gFgY0PD8nd — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 2, 2021