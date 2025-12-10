‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2 Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Come Out?

It’s time to go back to Camp Half-Blood. Alas, we can’t spend a whole summer there, but we can spend several weeks with “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Now streaming on Disney+, the series follows Percy (Walker Scobell), a young boy who learns he’s actually the son of Poseidon. After stopping a war between the gods in season 1, Percy and his friends must now save Camp Half-Blood, after their former friend Luke poisons the tree that provides the camp’s protective barrier.

No spoilers here, but we do have some info on the season’s release schedule that you’ll want to keep handy.

Season 2 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” premiered on Disney+ on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

How many episodes are there this season?

There are eight total episodes in Season 2.

When do new episodes come out?

Though the show did a multi-episode premiere, you won’t be able to binge it. New episodes drop every Wednesday at midnight on the West Coast. Here’s how the season’s schedule breaks down:

Episode 1-2: “I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals” and “Demon Pigeons Attack” — Premieres Wednesday, Dec. 10

Will there be a season 3?

Indeed there will! Season 3 is well into filming at this point, after the show earned an early renewal back in March.

