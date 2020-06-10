‘Perfect Harmony’ and ‘Lincoln Rhyme’ Canceled by NBC After 1 Season
“Perfect Harmony” premiered last fall, “Lincoln Rhyme” debuted at midseason
Jennifer Maas | June 10, 2020 @ 10:33 AM
Last Updated: June 10, 2020 @ 11:23 AM
NBC
The Bradley Whitford comedy “Perfect Harmony” and Russell Hornsby-led drama “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” have been canceled at NBC after one season apiece, an individual familiar with the situation tells TheWrap.
“Perfect Harmony” premiered last fall and averaged a 0.6 rating among the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 2.9 million total viewers, according to the “most current” data from Nielsen, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available. “Lincoln Rhyme” debuted in January and averaged a 0.8 in the key demo and 5.6 million viewers.
Starring Whitford and Anna Camp, “Perfect Harmony” followed former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran (Whitford), who unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church and finds a group of singers “that are out of tune in more ways than one,” per its official description. “Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.”
“Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” is based on Jeffrey Deaver’s novel “The Bone Collector.” Here is NBC’s official description for the show:
Inspired by the best-selling book, the enigmatic and notorious serial killer known only as “The Bone Collector” once terrified New York City … until he seemingly disappeared. Now, three years later, when an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (out of retirement and back into the fold. Rhyme has a personal connection to the case – a trap set by the killer left him paralyzed – but this time he’s teaming up with Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for proﬁling. This unlikely detective duo will play a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together. But how do you catch a killer who always seems to be one step ahead?
Along with Hornsby, the crime drama starred Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff and Michael Imperioli.
“Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” was created by Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd who executive produce the show, with Barry O’Brien executive producing and serving as showrunner. Other executive producers include Seth Gordon, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan for Keshet Media Group, and Steve Shill.
The show is produced by Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television and in association with Keshet Studios.
