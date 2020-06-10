‘Perfect Harmony’ and ‘Lincoln Rhyme’ Canceled by NBC After 1 Season

The Bradley Whitford comedy “Perfect Harmony” and Russell Hornsby-led drama “Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” have been canceled at NBC after one season apiece, an individual familiar with the situation tells TheWrap.

“Perfect Harmony” premiered last fall and averaged a 0.6 rating among the advertiser-coveted adults 18-49 demographic and 2.9 million total viewers, according to the “most current” data from Nielsen, which includes a week’s worth of delayed viewing where available. “Lincoln Rhyme” debuted in January and averaged a 0.8 in the key demo and 5.6 million viewers.

Starring Whitford and Anna Camp, “Perfect Harmony” followed former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran (Whitford), who unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church and finds a group of singers “that are out of tune in more ways than one,” per its official description. “Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.”

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered - So Far (Updating)

Along with Whitford and Camp, the comedy stars Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.

Lesley Wake Webster created the series and executive produced “Perfect Harmony” alongside Jason Winer, Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler.

The show hailed from 20th Century Fox Television and Small Dog Picture Company.

Also Read: Summer TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

“Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” is based on Jeffrey Deaver’s novel “The Bone Collector.” Here is NBC’s official description for the show:

Inspired by the best-selling book, the enigmatic and notorious serial killer known only as “The Bone Collector” once terrified New York City … until he seemingly disappeared. Now, three years later, when an elaborate murder points to his return, it brings former NYPD detective and forensic genius Lincoln Rhyme (out of retirement and back into the fold. Rhyme has a personal connection to the case – a trap set by the killer left him paralyzed – but this time he’s teaming up with Amelia Sachs, an intuitive young officer who’s got her own gift for proﬁling. This unlikely detective duo will play a deadly new game of cat and mouse with the brilliant psychopath who brought them together. But how do you catch a killer who always seems to be one step ahead?

Along with Hornsby, the crime drama starred Arielle Kebbel, Brían F. O’Byrne, Tate Ellington, Courtney Grosbeck, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Roslyn Ruff and Michael Imperioli.

Also Read: On the Bubble 2020: Which Broadcast TV Shows Will Be Canceled and Which Will Be Renewed?

“Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector” was created by Mark Bianculli and VJ Boyd who executive produce the show, with Barry O’Brien executive producing and serving as showrunner. Other executive producers include Seth Gordon, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan for Keshet Media Group, and Steve Shill.

The show is produced by Universal Television and Sony Pictures Television and in association with Keshet Studios.

Series still awaiting decision at NBC for the 2020-2021 season include “Bluff City Law” (which ended after initial 10-episode run but has not officially been canceled), “Council of Dads,” “Indebted,” “Manifest” and “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”