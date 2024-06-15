The cast for Season 2 of “Perfect Match” is here, and the group of singles boasts some of the stars from Netflix’s most popular reality series.

It’s tough out there in these dating streets, but that’s why “Perfect Match” host Nick Lachey is here to help viewers cross them while they watch this season’s singles try their best to find love in the villa.

And once again, contestants from the streamer’s most popular dating series, including “Too Hot to Handle,” “The Circle” and even “Squid Game: The Challenge,” will battle it out to see who comes out with love.

“Perfect Match” Season 2 hit Netflix screens on June 7. Here’s everyone who made the cast this season.

Alara (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Alara

After Alara’s days on “Dated & Related” Season 1, she’s single now after parting ways with her ex Kiera (Kaz’s twin brother). The fashion designer is now stepping out on faith once again to find a new love in the villa.

Brittan (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Brittan

Brittan joins the villa looking for an all-new romance after following all the rules on “Too Hot to Handle” Season 4. The Hawaiian model is entering the love scene with a brand new attitude.

Bryton (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Bryton

Fresh out of the first season of “Squid Game: The Challenge” is Bryton, who’s ditched competing for millions to shoot his shot at finding love. The former college athlete is looking for a faithful and committed relationship.

Dom (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Dom

Folks on Season 1 of “The Mole” referred to him as “Rom-Com” Dom, and he’s seeing how things play out for him as he tries to find his soul mate after breaking it off with Georgia. He shares some history with his “Perfect Match” Season 2 cast mate Harry.

Dominique (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Dominique

Dominique didn’t last long on Season 4 of “Too Hot to Handle,” but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost for the science tech wiz and Instagram influencer. And this time she’s opening herself up to a romantic relationship with any gender.

Chris (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Chris

He’s from New Jersey, but this time he’s joining the villa without his right-hand man and cousin, Jason. Nevertheless, the former “Dated and Related” Season 1 star is ready to find his “Perfect Match.”

Christine (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Christine

She’s six-foot tall and standing 10 toes down for her future boo. Even though her love from “Too Hot to Handle” Seasonn 5 fizzled out, she’s still got faith that she’ll find her match remaining authentically herself.

Elys (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Elys

The former ski racer steering down the slopes of love once again after her action-packed experience on Season 5 of “Too Hot to Handle.” She’s just as focused as before and she’s not worried about anyone who thinks they’re competition.

Harry (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Harry

Harry kicked off the very first season of “Too Hot Handle,” and now that it’s over between him and Georgia, he’s ready to take a new look at what love can be for him in the villa.

Holly (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Holly

“Too Hot to Handle” Holly doesn’t mind breaking all the rules if it means she can nab a fiancé. She’s known as “Hurricane Holly” for her lively personality, but the psychologist knows how keep the waters calm in the love pool.

Izzy (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

“Love Is Blind” Season 5 contestant Izzy was rejected at the alter, but that doesn’t mean he’s lost all hope when it comes to finding his one true love.

Jake (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Jake

“The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On” Season 1 participant Jake has been crushed twice after his time on the show, but the army vet is keeping his fingers crossed and his heart open.

Jessica (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Jessica

Jessica is stepping out of the pods in Season 6 of “Love Is Blind” and into the villa of “Perfect Match” Season 2. She wants commitment and a good laugh, but no more love triangles.

Justin (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Justin

Even though he was locked out in Season 1 of “Surviving Paradise,” Justin feels his not the keys needed to open the doors to a new love life in the villa. As a New Jersey native, power and confidence don’t scare him, and he’s looking to find that in one of the ladies in Season 2.

Kaz (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Kaz

With his DMs on overload and a winner’s belt from his time on “Dated and Related” Season, things are already promising for the former firefighter, however, he’s yet to find his future wife. But he’s hoping to in the villa.

Melinda (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Melinda

Melinda has seen both of the dating game. As a host on “Dated and Related” Season 1 and a participant on Season 2 of “Too Hot to Handle,” she knows what it take to find the person of her dreams.

Micah (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Micah

She didn’t her happily ever after on the fourth season of “Love Is Blind,” but the game’s not over for Micah. The former athlete is ready to taken the heaviest of competition if it means it score her a man.

Nigel (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Nigel

He’s a smooth-talker who never has issues winning points with the ladies. But Nigel’s ready for a more serious relationship with someone with a lighthearted personality

Stevan (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Stevan

The young and tatted Stevan from “Too Hot to Handle” Season 3 is dancing to his own groove in the villa when it comes to finding true love. He wants a professional woman who’s funny that can bring light to his life.

Tolú (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Tolú

Tolú took home the crown in Season 1 of “The Trust,” and she’s ready to win love in this round of “Perfect Match.” She’s looking for a man who can keep up with her lively energy.

Trevor (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Trevor

With a fresh cut and fresh shot at love, Trevor from “Love Is Blind” Season 6 is back on the prowl and ready to take a chance on finding a live partner.

Xanthi (Ana Blumenkron/Netflix)

Xanthi

The schoolteacher catfish from “The Circle” Season 5 won’t be able to ditch her identity in the villa. And in reality, she’s truly ready to find authentic and organic love in the villa.