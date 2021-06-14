‘Perfect Strangers’ Reboot Starring Robin Thede, London Hughes in the Works at HBO Max

A reboot of “Perfect Strangers” starring Robin Thede and London Hughs is in the works at HBO Max, TheWrap has learned.

Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”) is writing the script and executive producing the update of the late ’80s and early ’90s ABC comedy alongside Robert L. Boyett.

The multi-cam project, which is currently in the development stage, focuses on “perfect strangers” Deja (Thede) and Poppy (“Laughter Shock” writer and star Hughes) who unexpectedly discover that they are half-sisters when they both inherit a one-bedroom apartment above a trap yoga studio in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, per its official description. Polar opposites, they must learn how to live and work together.



Created by Dale McRaven, the original “Perfect Strangers” followed Larry (Mark Linn-Baker) and Balki (Bronson Pinchot), his distant cousin from the fictional small Mediterranean island of Mypos, who moves in with Larry in the Midwest. The sitcom ran for eight seasons on the network’s “TGIF” Friday primetime block.

HBO Max is no stranger to building off existing IP. The WarnerMedia-owned streaming service is launching its reboot of The CW teen soap “Gossip Girl” next month and currently working on a revival of “Sex and the City” starring original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon.