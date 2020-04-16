‘Perry Mason’ Limited Series Gets Premiere Date From HBO – Watch First Teaser (Video)

Matthew Rhys thinks “everybody is guilty” — and they might be

April 16, 2020

HBO has set a June premiere date for its “Perry Mason” limited series starring Matthew Rhys in the title role as the legendary, fictional criminal defense lawyer.

In the first teaser for the drama, which dropped along with the debut date announcement on Thursday, Perry says in a voiceover: “I don’t like it here. Everybody is up to something. Hiding something. Everybody’s got an angle. And everybody is guilty.”

And based on what the rest of the video shows us — he might actually be right.

HBO's 'Perry Mason' Limited Series Rounds Out Cast With Shea Whigham, Chris Chalk

Here’s the official description for “Perry Mason”:

1931, Los Angeles. While the rest of the country struggles through the Great Depression, this city is booming! Oil! Olympic Games! Talking Pictures! Evangelical Fervor! And a child kidnapping gone very, very wrong. Based on characters created by author Erle Stanley Gardner, this drama series follows the origins of American fiction’s most legendary criminal defense lawyer, Perry Mason. When the case of the decade breaks down his door, Mason’s relentless pursuit of the truth reveals a fractured city and just maybe, a pathway to redemption for himself.

Along with Rhys, the series stars John Lithgow, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Stephen Root, Gayle Rankin, Nate Corddry, Veronica Falcon, Jefferson Mays, Lili Taylor, Andrew Howard, Eric Lange and Robert Patrick.

HBO Reveals 'Westworld' Episode Titles, Descriptions for Back Half of Season 3

HBO’s “Perry Mason” was created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner. The series is executive produced by Jones, Fitzgerald, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, and Timothy Van Patten, who also directs. Aida Rodgers is a co-executive producer and Rhys is a producer.

“Perry Mason” premieres Sunday, June 21 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on HBO.

