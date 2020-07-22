‘Perry Mason’ Renewed by HBO for Season 2

Matthew Rhys-led series was the largest audience for a new HBO series debut since “Sharp Objects”
Tim Baysinger | July 22, 2020 @ 11:05 AM
Last Updated: July 22, 2020 @ 11:09 AM
HBO
HBO has renewed its “Perry Mason” remake for a second season.
“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind ‘Perry Mason,'” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”
This “Perry Mason” stars Rhys in the title role, a low-rent private investigator who is living check-to-check and is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage; John Lithgow as Elias Birchard “E.B.” Jonathan, a struggling attorney and a semi-regular employer of Mason; Juliet Rylance as Della Street, E.B. Jonathan’s creative and driven legal secretary; Tatiana Maslany as Sister Alice McKeegan, the leader of the Radiant Assembly of God, preaching to a hungry congregation and a radio audience across the country; Chris Chalk as Paul Drake, a beat cop with a knack for detective work; and Shea Whigham as Pete Strickland, who is hired by Mason as an extra set of eyes on his various investigations.
Rhys took over the role of Perry Mason from Robert Downey Jr., who remains an executive producer on the series.
